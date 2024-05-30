A quartet of top hockey players who will join the athletics hall of Wisconsin in 2024: The Rink Live





MADISON, Wis. One evening in April 2006, at a pack ice rink in Milwaukee that has since had a date with the wrecking ball, Adam Burish was living the dream of every Wisconsin kid who has ever put on a pair of skates. Before he would play more than 400 NHL games for a trio of teams, Burish, who is originally from Madison, was the captain of the Badgers. And on that particular night, they pulled off a narrow victory over Boston College to claim Wisconsin's sixth and most recent NCAA men's hockey championship. On September 6, 2024, Burish's achievements, including a 2010 Stanley Cup win with the Chicago Blackhawks, will forever be noted in Badger sports history as he is one of twelve people who will be added to the UW Athletic Hall of Fame. . The Class of 2024 includes four former Badgers hockey players, starting with Burish, who is now 41 and retired from professional hockey in 2016. His 2006 team title came just two weeks after his sister, Nikki, was a member of the Badger women's team that also won the NCAA title that year, making the Burishes the first brother-sister duo to win national titles for Wisconsin in the same season. Meaghan Mikkelson of the Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey handles the puck against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Mariucci Arena during the finals of the Women's Frozen Four Tournament on March 26, 2006 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Badgers defeated the Gophers 3-0. David Stluka / UW Athletics This year, two standout women's programs will join him in the Badgers Hall of Fame: Meaghan (Mikkelson) Reid and Alex Rigsby Cavallini. Reid was a member of the Badgers NCAA title teams in 2006 and 2007, and won Olympic gold for Team Canada in 2010 and 2014. She was named WCHA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2007. Wisconsin goaltender Alex Rigsby hoisted the NCAA title trophy after the Badgers defeated Boston University 4-1 in Erie, Pennsylvania, to claim the 2011 Frozen Four championship. Danny Marchewka / UW Athletics Rigsby Cavallini was the main goaltender on the Badgers 2011 NCAA title team and was part of the gold medal-winning Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Her 100 career wins remain a Badgers program record and in 2009 she became the first woman who was drafted by a USHL team. From the Heritage Era of Badgers athletics, the school will honor John Jagger, a defenseman who became Wisconsin's first hockey All-American in 1970 and was MVP at that year's Big Ten tournament. Known as one of the program's early standouts in an era when Wisconsin hockey was transitioning from an independent to a WCHA power, he was named to the conference's first team after the Badgers' first season in the league. Defenseman John Jagger (right) was named the first men's hockey All-American by the Wisconsin Badgers in 1970. Contributed / UW Athletics The induction ceremonies will take place in Madison during September's opening weekend, with all honorees in attendance being recognized during halftime of the September 7 Badgers football game against South Dakota. Please enter a valid email address. Something went wrong. Try again later.

Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoor, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to the FCC in 2018 after spending 30 years covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications while working full-time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minnesota (real Hockeytown, USA), Myers holds a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at [email protected], or find him on Twitter at @JessRMyers. English speaker.

