Sports
A little 'up you': DC supports the rebels to respond, thinks about the future
Even outgoing NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, who missed the final for the first time in his three-year tenure, believes the Melbourne Rebels have been treated harshly.
A week before making their first appearance in the finals, the cash-strapped Rebels were told on Thursday they had been excluded from the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific competition.
Coleman has only sympathy for Melbourne counterpart Kevin Foote and his Rebels players and staff.
“It puts it in perspective. Like I had my destiny in my own hands and just wasn't good enough to get the team where it needed to be,” said Coleman.
“While I sincerely sympathize with Kevin and his staff down there.
“They've had a good year, and to now be up the ladder and going into the finals after the turbulence they had to go through is a testament to his leadership in particular and the boys down there to keep up. the task.
“I have nothing but strong thoughts and best wishes for those boys. I know most of them quite well, I also know the coaches and many players well.
“They are all good men, so I am confident that in time they will find a job again, but it is a sad situation.”
The Rebels are sixth ahead of Saturday's match against Fiji's Drua in Lautoka and could finish anywhere between sixth and eighth depending on the results of this week's final round matches.
For the first time, they are assured of finals football before they are set adrift.
Like his wooden spoon Waratahs against Queensland on Friday night, Coleman believes the Rebels could respond in “one of two ways”.
But he suspects their brutal treatment will incite and inflame the rebels.
“The way I look at us tomorrow, we have a couple of options here: just walk away and say it doesn't mean anything this game, or give it your all,” Coleman said.
“They now have two weeks to get up for their first half match. They have enough good players and Kevin (and) his staff are smart enough, I think, to be able to tap into that bit of emotion.
“It may even be a bit 'up to you' for the decision makers on that.
“I'm not sure how they'll use that, but they'll use it well.”
“Definitely mixed emotions, obviously for me personally to wrap up,” Coleman said during Thursday's captain's run.
“It's a sad note but we're very excited to end on a high and more importantly there are some really good Waratah men who will probably end their careers with the Waratahs tomorrow.
“So I'm excited about that.”
The Reds are confident they will face the Chiefs in New Zealand in the quarter-finals regardless of the result, but the Waratahs are also motivated.
“I think it's a match with pride on a few fronts,” Coleman said.
“Obviously we've had a bad season so we want to end with a positive impact and overall I want to see a smile on people's faces, both as supporters and staff and players within the group.
“Then you add in the fact that we're playing the Reds, which is the oldest rivalry in Australian rugby, so I think the boys are really up for an energetic and purposeful performance.”
After three seasons at the helm, including finals appearances in 2022 and 2023 after inheriting the winless 2021 Waratahs, Coleman is unsure where his future lies but hopes it lies somewhere in rugby.
“I don't have much skills in dancing or table tennis,” he said.
“I think it's rugby for me. I've been playing rugby since I was 21, so I'll stick with it. I like the game.
“The game has given me so much. Yes, I got knocked off the horse this time, but I'll definitely get back on again.'
The 51-year-old journeyman who has stints with the LA Giltinis, Japan, Italy, NSW Country Eagles, Shute Shield and in an assistant role with the Brumbies is open to moving anywhere.
“With current mortgage prices in Sydney, you can't stay out of work for too long,” Mr Coleman said.
“So I'll take some time to think, but like everyone else you have to get on the phone and work.
“And in addition to that aspect and taking care of the family, I want that too.
“I really feel like I will be better for this experience.”
