No. 1 Rowing Preview: NCAA Championships





Austin, Texas No. 1 Texas Rowing travels to Bethel, Ohio, for the 2024 NCAA Division I Rowing Championships on May 31 and June 2 at East Fork/Harsha Lake in search of its third NCAA title in the past four seasons. The Longhorns enter the weekend as the top overall seed, including the No. 1 seed in the First Eight and Second Eight, while the Four was selected as the second seed. Texas is the top seed for the second time in program history and the first time since 2022. The First Eight earned the top seed for the third time in program history (2021-2022) and the Second Eight for the second time (2022). Fresh off a ninth straight Big 12 Championship victory, the Longhorns, winners of the 2021 and 2022 national titles, will become just the third program to win three NCAA titles in a four-year span, joining Brown (1999-2000 ). , '02) and Ohio State (2013-15). UT placed fourth overall at the 2023 NCAA Championships, while the Texas Four won the national crown at the event for the first time in program history. The team championship consists of 22 teams. Eleven conferences were granted automatic qualification, and the remaining eleven slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Teams that qualify for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats are divided into four heats. When:Friday May 31 Sunday June 2 Where:East Fork/Harsha Lake, Bethel, Ohio Field:Boston University, Brown, California, Duke, Gonzaga, Indiana, Jacksonville, Michigan, Northeastern, Ohio State, Penn, Princeton, Rhode Island, Rutgers, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Yale. Watch:NCAA Championships Live

Results:Available onRegatta timing The grid Friday May 31 Heats 8:48am CT I Eight, Heat 1 Lane 1: Gonzaga Lane 2: Brown Lane 3: Texas Lane 4: Syracuse Lane 5: Hertog 09:36 CT II Eight, Heat 1 Lane 1: Gonzaga Lane 2: Syracuse Lane 3: Texas Lane 4: Cal Lane 5: Penn 10:24am CT Four, Heat 2 Lane 1: Boston U Lane 2: Hertog Lane 3: Texas Lane 4: Tennessee Lane 5: Penn Saturday June 1 Semi-finals 8:36 and 8:48 a.m. CT First eight A/B semifinals 9:24 and 9:36 CT Second Eight A/B Semi-Finals 10:12 and 10:24 a.m. CT Fours A/B semifinals Sunday June 2 Final 9.36am Grand Final of the Fours 10am II Eights Grand Final 10:24 am I Eights Grand Final Format/score The NCAA rowing champion is determined by total points, with points awarded based on the finish in each race. The first-place winner in the First Varsity Eight receives 66 points, with each subsequent finisher collecting three fewer points (63 for second place, 60 for third place, etc.). The winner of the Second Varsity Eight earns 44 points, with each successive finisher collecting two fewer points (42 points for second, 40 points for third, etc.) and the winner of the Fours receives 22 points, with the runner-up receiving 21 points, the third 20 points, etc. The tie is broken based on the team's result in the First Eight. NCAA Championship History In 2023, Texas placed fourth in the team standings at the NCAA Division I National Championships at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, NJ. The Longhorns captured the boat championship in the Four for the first time in program history and Texas placed in the top four for the fourth time in the last six national regattas.

Texas won its second consecutive national championship in 2022, highlighted by a dominant victory in the I Eight grand final, also the boat's second consecutive title. UT scored 124 points, equaling Stanford's total, and won the national championship thanks to their victory in the First Eight. It was the second straight year in which the Longhorns and Cardinal tied for the most points, with UT winning and the First Eight result serving as the tiebreaker. The Varsity Four finished third and the Second Eight fourth in their respective races.

The Horns won the first national title in program history at the 2021 NCAA Championships, collecting 126 team points, tying the totals of Stanford and Washington and winning the national championship thanks to the Longhorns' win in the First Eight Grand Final. The Second Varsity and the Varsity Four each finished third in their respective races, earning crucial points for the Horns. The First Eight victory also marked the first national crown for an individual boat in program history.

UT placed second overall at the 2019 NCAA Championships, collecting 125 points with all three boats finishing in the top three for the first time in program history. The team finish marked Texas' third straight year of improving on its previous record in NCAA Championship finishes. The First Eight finished second in the grand final, the Second Eight finished second overall and the Four finished third in the grand final.

The Longhorns finished third in the 2018 NCAA Championships, sending all three boats to the Grand Finals for the first time. The First Eight finished third overall, the Second Eight finished fifth overall and the Four finished fourth, with a total of 115 points.

In 2017, Texas placed fourth overall with 108 points in the final standings of the 2017 NCAA Championships. Texas placed fourth in the First Eight grand finals, first in the Second Eight petite finals (seventh place overall), and fourth in the Fours Grand finale.

The Longhorns placed eighth as a team at the 2016 NCAA Championships. Texas announced its presence at the 2015 NCAA Championships, finishing seventh overall in the 22-team regatta with 99 points.

The Longhorns placed fourth in the First Eight grand final, second in the Second Eight petite final and fifth in the Fours petite final of the 2015 NCAA Championships.

Texas sent its varsity eight boats to compete in the 2003 and 2004 NCAA Championship regattas, but was not invited to compete as a team in the championships until 2015. The Texas varsity eight placed sixth in its minor final (6:28.65) at the 2003 NCAA Championships, but did not reach a final at the 2004 NCAA Championships. Texas' all-time NCAA team is done Texas has achieved top-eight results in each of the last eight NCAA Championship Regattas: 2023 4th 2022 National champions 2021 National Champions 2020 No regatta 2019 2nd 2018 3rd 2017 4th 2016 8th 2015 7th Last timeout No. 1 Texas Rowing completed six races in record-breaking fashion at the Big 12 Championship, winning a ninth consecutive conference crown on May 19 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. The win marked the 13th conference title in program history and the sweep was the ninth straight for the Longhorns in the conference regatta. The clean sweep gave the Longhorns 112 points in the final Big 12 team standings and automatic qualification for the NCAA Championships. Texas' speed was on full display as the Longhorns set Big 12 Championship records in all five scored races. Longhorns dominate the twelve major prizes No. 1 Texas Rowing dominated the 2024 Big 12 Rowing awards with senior Anna Jensen earning Rower of the Year, head coach Dave O'Neill he received his fourth consecutive conference award after becoming Co-Coach of the Year and a freshman Rhiannon Lucas named Newcomer of the Year on May 23.

earning Rower of the Year, head coach he received his fourth consecutive conference award after becoming Co-Coach of the Year and a freshman named Newcomer of the Year on May 23. The honorees were chosen by the league's head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own institution.

Jensen is the eighth Longhorn to win the Big 12 Rower of the Year. The Midland, Michigan, rower in the six-seater in the First Eight victory at the Big 12 Conference Championship won with a time of 6:08.714. She played an integral role in earning the Big 12 Conference Boat of the Week on May 1 after a dominant performance at the Longhorn Invitation. Rowing the six-seater in the I Eight in the Longhorn Invitation, Jensen won with a time of 6:00.969, beating top-ranked Stanford, No. 12 Virginia and No. 14 Ohio State. She also rowed the six-seater in the I Eight at No. 9 Michigan, winning with a time of 6:08.10. Jensen solidified Big 12 Conference Boat of the Week honors on April 10 after a standout performance at the San Diego Crew Classic. Jensen rowed the six-seat in the First Eight at the 2024 San Diego Crew Classic, finishing first in heats (6:27.626) and the final (6:23.272) to win the Jessop-Whitter Cup Invitational.

O'Neill was named Co-Big 12 Coach of the Year, marking his fourth consecutive conference honor and his eighth in nine successful seasons with the Longhorns. He led Texas to its ninth straight sweep of the Big 12 Championship on May 19. This season, the Longhorns captured three boat trophies at the San Diego Crew Classic, swept No. 9 Michigan for the second straight year and took three. wins at the Longhorn Invitation.

Luke is the fifth Longhorn in program history to be named Newcomer of the Year after helping Texas' II eight to four wins this season. The freshman from Henley-on-Thames, England, was part of the crew that earned Big 12 Boat of the Week after an open-water win over then-No. 9 Michigan. She also helped UT win the Jackie Ann Stitt Hungness Trophy against competition from California, Washington and Washington State. Big 12 Rower of the Year (Texas All-Time) 2024 Anna Jensen 2023 Kaitlin Knifton Francesca Raggi 2022 2021 Alex Watson Milica Slijepcevic 2019 2018 Emily Fröhlich 2017 Gia Wanton 2015 Gia Wanton Laurel McCaig from 2012 Big 12 Coach of the Year (Texas All-Time) 2024 Dave O'Neill 2023 Dave O'Neill 2022 Dave O'Neill 2021 Dave O'Neill 2018 Dave O'Neill 2017 Dave O'Neill 2016 Dave O'Neill 2015 Dave O'Neill Carie Graves 2012 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year (Texas All-Time) 2024 Rhiannon Lucas 2022 Grace Holland (co) 2021 Anna Jensen 2016 Mariam Soufi 2015 Emily Fröhlich

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/5/30/no-1-rowing-preview-ncaa-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos