Australian cricket fans in Namibia and Uganda book their T20 World Cup tickets by designing their country's playing shirts

Am Mouton will be bursting with pride when her country Namibia plays in the men's cricket T20 World Cup in the West Indies next month, wearing a shirt she designed.

And thanks to that kit, Mouton will be in the crowd cheering on the Eagles.

“I wanted to go to the World Cup to travel a bit more and was planning to go with one of my friends,” Mouton told ABC Sport from Namibia's capital Windhoek.

“When the opportunity arose to design a shirt and win return flight tickets, I just took it.

“I've always enjoyed doing things on my computer and playing with it, so I put some time and effort into it and took a chance.”

The process was not easy. It took trial and error, advice from her partner and a few late nights.

“I did a few designs, it took quite a long time because I'm not a designer,” Mouton said.

“It probably took me a whole weekend to design one shirt properly.”

In her day job as an audit supervisor at an accounting firm, Mouton is a strategic thinker.

The 26-year-old applied that logic to the design process.

“I looked at the past outfits that Namibia liked to wear and saw that they mainly used a lot of simple designs, lines and geometric shapes,” she said.

“They like to see faded colors blend into each other.

“I jumped on that trend of blending the colors together and using lines to create a design that they would want to choose.”

Cricket Namibia chose Mouton's entry and she had her ticket to the Caribbean.

Am Mouton, an audit supervisor at an accounting firm, designed the Namibia package for the T20 World Cup on her computer.(Delivered: Ben Mouton)

Mouton is a recent convert to cricket and first came across the sport while pursuing a university degree in South Africa.

“We went to watch cricket at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, but it was more about being together and having a drink next to a cricket pitch than about the cricket itself,” she said.

When she returned to Namibia, a colleague would often talk to her about cricket while games were on the television in the background.

Mouton soon developed a love for the national team and an interest in other cricketing nations. She is also an avid supporter of women's cricket and admires Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for her work on and off the field.

“She is one of my favorites because she is someone who does a lot for her community, funding young women to play cricket and also making cricket available to her (indigenous) community,” Mouton said.

Namibia is participating in the Men's T20 World Cup for the third time and is in a group that includes heavyweights England and Australia. Only two countries will advance to the next stage of the tournament.

“Namibia are very unpredictable because in the last T20 Men's World Cup in Australia they managed to win against Sri Lanka but then lost to the United Arab Emirates,” she said.

'Sometimes they have those wonderful days where everything goes well and they do things no one thought they could do.

“Hopefully they win their first two games against Scotland and Oman and give Australia and England a chance.”

Another African country, Uganda, will make its first appearance at the tournament. The World Cup newcomers, nicknamed the “Cricket Cranes”, will wear a shirt designed by Wanyama Mangeni Elijah, who has also scored himself a trip to the West Indies.

“I was very excited, I was so happy. The competition was very tight because there were good designs coming in from a lot of people,” he said from Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

“The voting was very close, it lasted until the last few minutes. I was so happy when I saw that my design had won, because more than 10,000 people had voted.”

The 31-year-old is a monitoring and evaluation officer by day, but also runs a kit production company. He and his team have previously supplied an outfit for the Ugandan badminton team, but making a shirt for the cricket team is his main job.

Mangeni Elijah and his team worked on concepts for the design and took two days to refine it before having a “light bulb moment” at 1am.

“A large part of the design is based on the feathers of the Ugandan crane, a national symbol. It is a national bird here, a respected and loved bird,” he said.

“On the shoulders we have feather patterns in different colors, namely black, yellow and red, which are also the national colors.

“It turned out really well and it represents the resilience and the strength of the bird and the love we have for the Ugandan crane.”

Wanyama Mangeni Elijah with his original winning design for the Uganda T20 jersey with the feather design on the shoulders.(Delivered: Many animals Elia)

However, there was a late twist when the International Cricket Council ordered Uganda to remove the feather patterns so that the sponsors' logos could be clearly visible.

Mangeni Elijah responded diplomatically to the decision.

“I'm a little confused by the situation but I'm still looking forward to supporting the Cricket Cranes in the World Cup,” he said.

Mangeni Elijah is a long-time player and advocate for cricket in Uganda and around the world. He follows the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League because his father received his PhD from the University of Queensland.

He can name “about a million” players he likes in different countries, from India's Jasprit Bumrah to South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Ricky Ponting and the late Andrew Symonds are also high on his favorites list, along with members of the current Australian team.

“Glenn Maxwell, such a fantastic hitter, I love seeing those guys play the big sixes,” Mangeni Elijah said.

“I love watching Pat Cummins, such a fantastic captain.”

The revised Uganda T20 World Cup shirt features fully off-the-shoulders to comply with sponsor logos.(Facebook: Uganda Cricket Association)

In its ninth attempt to reach the Men's T20 World Cup, Uganda upset test nation Zimbabwe in the qualifying rounds and booked their spot by finishing second behind Namibia. Mangeni Elijah believes the Cricket Cranes are capable of surprising the established teams at the 20-nation tournament.

“It's a team that has really developed and grown over the years,” Mangeni Elijah said.

“We have some youth and also some experience in the team.

“I really feel sorry for the other teams in the group, especially New Zealand and West Indies, I know the boys will be up against the big boys.

“I believe we can win matches. The great thing about T20 cricket is that it takes just a few moments to win the match.”

Regardless of how Uganda does at the tournament, Mangeni Elijah already feels like a winner. He will be on hand to cheer on the Cricket Cranes as they finally take their place in one of the sport's biggest events.

“Qualifying for the T20 World Cup was something that many people never thought would happen in our lifetimes, but for the guys who put on a show and made history, the win was enough for us.”