App State and Boise State announce football games in 2025 and 2027

05/30/2024

BOONE, NC App State and BoiseState, whose tradition-rich football programs rank first and second in wins among Group of Five schools over the past decade, have agreed to a two-game series, with each player playing one game in their picturesque bucket list stadiums. The Mountaineers will travel to Boise, Idaho, in 2025 for a road game on September 27 on the blue grass at the 36,387-seat Albertsons Stadium. App State's Kidd Brewer Stadium, which was recently repeated as the nation's top G5 venue via the College Football Campus Tour site, will host a season opener between the Mountaineers and the Broncos on September 4, 2027. Since the start of the 2014 season, App State's debut at the FBS level, the Mountaineers' 95 wins rank tied for sixth nationally, behind only the totals of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma. BoiseState, a Mountain West Conference power, is right behind App State with 94 wins over the same period. Since 2015, App State's first postseason, the Mountaineers and Broncos have combined for eight conference titles and 10 bowl wins (BoiseState had two bowl games canceled), while going a combined 170-62. Located 3,000 feet above sea level, surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, Kidd Brewer Stadium drew an average of 34,734 spectators in 2023 as App State set school and Sun Belt attendance records for the third year in a row, with 2024 season tickets already sold out. BoiseState had an average home attendance of 35,867 in 2023 at Albertsons Stadium, which is 2,500 feet above sea level. The 2025 and 2027 games will be the first FBS meetings between App State and BoiseState. They did play on the blue grass in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in 1994, when current App State head coach Shawn Clark started at left guard as a true freshman in a 17-14 loss. The Mountaineers won Sun Belt road games at former league member Idaho in 2015 and 2017. App State played in a Mountain West venue last season and dropped a tight game to Wyoming. In addition to the BoiseState game, the Mountaineers' 2025 non-conference schedule is currently scheduled to include a season-opening game against Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium, plus home games against Eastern Kentucky and Toledo. The 2027 non-conference schedule currently includes home against BoiseState, a road game at South Carolina and a road game against Charlotte.

