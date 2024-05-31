French Open bans alcohol in stands after tennis fan reportedly spits at player | World news

French Open organizers have banned alcohol in the stands after complaints from players, including one who claimed a spectator spit chewing gum at him.

Amelie Mauresmo, director of the tennis tournament in southwest Paris, also said security around the Grand Slam venue would be tightened.

“Until now, alcohol was allowed in the stands. Not in every stand… But now it's over. Everywhere,” she said.

Image:

Amelie Mauresmo is tournament director of the French Open. Photo: AP





Belgian player David Goffin complained after his five-set first-round victory against Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on court 14 on Tuesday, saying he was insulted by the partisan supporters for “three and a half hours” with one person chewing gum at him spat.

He said: “It's a total disrespect. I just think it's too much. It's going to be football. Soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and fights in the stands.”

“I think it's getting ridiculous. Some people are there more to cause trouble than to enjoy the atmosphere,” Goffin said, adding that he thought things were worse to begin with. French Open then the US Open, Wimbledon or the Australian Open.

“There is a really unhealthy atmosphere here, I think. You feel that people are talking to you and trying to throw you off balance with very harsh words. I am not going to repeat what I heard,” says Goffin, who reached the quarter-finals of three of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Meanwhile, women's number one player Iga Swiatek told fans they were too disruptive during points as she defeated former number one. Naomi Osaka in a thrilling three-set match on Wednesday.

“If you shout something during the rally or just before the return, it is very difficult to stay focused,” said the Polish player, defending champion at Roland Garros.

“The stakes are high and there is a lot of money to be won here. So if you lose a few points, a lot can change,” she said.

“So please guys, if you can support us between rallies, but not during, that would be really great.”

Image:

Tennis fans drink beer during the second round of the French Open. Photo: AP





But Osaka had no problem with what was going on, suggesting worse behavior from the crowd at the US Open in New York.

“I thought the crowd was really cool. For me, I feel like these are the moments I live for,” she said.

“Plus, it just makes me feel like the crowd is having fun, and I think that's what I want most at the end of the day. I want people – regardless of whether I won or lost – (for example) 'Oh, I saw the match and I had a great time.'

“For me, I had no problem with the crowd at all. But I'm also used to the New York crowd.”

Image:

Image: Reuters





Mauresmo – who won two Grand Slam titles as a player more than a decade ago – said she thought spectators at sporting events had pushed the boundaries since she came out. COVID pandemic.

“People went back to the stadiums and wanted to relive those kinds of emotions. And then we noticed it, just like with [Goffin] recently that there were a number of people actually crossing the line,” she said.



“So what I would say is: yes, we are happy that there is an atmosphere, that there is emotion, that there is an audience. On the other hand, we will be adamant in respecting the players and the game. .”