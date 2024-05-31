The PWHL is changing the game of hockey





PWHL Minnesota defeated Boston in the deciding game to win the first Walter Cup.

ST PAUL, Minnesota There are and have been so many women competing at the highest level. But former hockey players will tell you that the biggest change lately has been increasing its visibility so that young girls can not only see it, but dream about it. It also helps that Minnesota just took home the Walter Cup championship in the inaugural season of the Professional Women's Hockey League. “They're getting the credibility and exposure they deserve,” said Winny Brodt Brown, a Roseville native turned longtime player and coach. Brodt Brown started skating with her siblings when she was just 18 months old. She played with boys until her senior year, when the state approved high school girls' hockey for the first time. She eventually joined the University of Minnesota team and went on to win a championship with the White Caps. When asked about the biggest change in coaching, she noted that the game is now more advanced and has more body contact. Checking is not allowed, but the new competition does feature more hitting – just one trait of toughness that players exhibit. “It's one of those things that I've always known, that girls and women can handle it because I was a part of it. Growing up with boys, I controlled it until I was 17 years old,” Brodt Brown said . “It's nice to see the sport realizing that these women and athletes treat them the same way, and that they can handle that physicality.” There are six teams in the league, including Minnesota. It held its first PWHL draft in September, when the team selected former University of Minnesota center Taylor Heise with the first No. 1 pick. At least eight homegrown players eventually joined the team's preseason roster. “When I saw those girls, they grew up here, and so for the little girls watching, they can say she did that, she played at my high school or she did this at the collegiate level and so did I,” Brodt Brown said . “I think the visibility is the most important thing because everyone has always talked about women's hockey, but now people actually get to watch a whole game and see the whole picture of it.” It's easy to see women's sports shining, but sometimes you have to know where to look. Experts will tell you: investing more time and attention makes it easier for fans to find their favorite. “I think this makes the women's movement more powerful because it's not just about women supporting women, it's about everyone,” Brodt Brown said. This is the first professional sports team from Minnesota to take home a title since the Lynx did so in 2017. It's only fitting that there will be a party at Rice Park Plaza in downtown St. Paul on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. As of Thursday, the mayor says he is also planning a victory parade, but has not released any details. SEE MORE ABOUT KARE 11+ Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more of KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app contains live streams of all KARE 11 news broadcasts. You will also find on-demand replays of news broadcasts; the latest news from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs such as Verify and HeartThreads; and sports lectures in Minnesota from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. See all the latest stories from Breaking The News in our YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

