The Hickory High brothers look back on their historic tennis doubles victory

On May 11, Hickory High School's Clint and Graham Powers made history when they won the 3A state tennis title.

The Powers brothers defeated another pair of brothers, Collins and Snyder Pearson of Fike High School in Wilson, to claim the crown.

When the four siblings met in the finals, it would mark the first time in NCHSAA history that two teams of brothers competed for a state doubles title.

Graham is two years younger, but first started playing tennis. He played his first tournament when he was nine. He said that while he enjoys competition, the team dynamic of high school tennis has made it even more fun for him.

Clint has also been involved with tennis most of his life. But for him it was just for fun at first.















I didn't really get involved in competitive tennis until ninth grade, he said. Before that I played some recreational games with the family.

Now, playing doubles with his brother, he says he leans on his younger brother's knowledge of the sport and his years of experience. But he doesn't find it strange that as an older brother he looks up to his younger brother on the field. In Clint's eyes, Graham deserved it.

It's a funny mix when you're there, he said. Graham has 100% more experience and I was able to lean on his experience and skills.

Putting the pieces together

Despite his experience, Graham also looks up to his older brother. Graham said Clint's calm demeanor and down-to-earth attitude has gotten them out of a few tough situations this year. In fact, both guys agree that they have many complementary strengths that come together to make them better together than they are individually. They said this is a big reason why they did so well this season.

"I felt like I was the stronger player," Graham said. I also know that Clints is a great player and that he can support me, not only in tennis, but also emotionally. I'm a very emotional player on the field and it was fun for Clint to be there. He could calm me down when I needed it.















Clint said he was counting on Graham to make big plays with the game on the line.

From day one of the conference tournament, he said. Throughout the regional, the entire state tournament, he was the one I leaned on to make tough plays.

Clint said they work well together.

We complement each other very well, he says. Understanding each other's personalities before we hit the track makes gelling a lot easier and makes it very easy to trust each other.

Win everything

This isn't the brother's first state title either. Both boys were part of last year's state title-winning Red Tornadoes tennis team. Graham also teamed with Griffin Lovern to win the state doubles title last year.

Despite their past successes, the Powers brothers said there is something special about this latest achievement.

It makes it really special because I got to play with Clint, who I've built a relationship with my whole life, Graham said. We had that bond from the first match we played. The chemistry we had was really good and it was very special to be there with him.

It was exciting to me that I was able to make a good shot and that my brother was here to congratulate me, Clint added.

One and done

Graham will be entering his junior year next fall, so he will be back for another shot at a state title. But Clint is graduating this weekend and will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall.

Looking back on his tennis career at Hickory, Clint called it a great experience. He said he would have liked to add another two-team state championship this year, but he said he feels blessed to have been able to accomplish everything he has.

As a program, we've done what most teams only dream of, he said.

Graham looks forward to two more opportunities to continue the winning legacy he and his teammates have built over the years.

The legacy of the tennis team here is just incredible, he said. I hope we can continue to make it better and better in the coming years, I'm here.

Graham is also working toward his goal of playing tennis at the collegiate level. Clint also wants to play at Chapel Hill, but at club level.

“I want to continue playing recreationally, at the same time with friends, and make new connections that way,” he said.

And even though the Powers brothers won't return to a high school tennis court together, that doesn't mean the magic has to die. Clint said both boys have taken up table tennis recently, and like anything else, the competition can be fierce.

“It will immediately be as exciting as if we were in the state championship,” he said.

The duo also won a pickleball tournament together last December.