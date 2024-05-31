DePaul University Blue Demons – Official athletics website





CHICAGO – Five members of the DePaul softball program have been named to the College Sport Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team. Carly Alvers , Baylee Cosgrove , Brooke Johnson , Nice New And Brenna Smith all earned the award Tuesday. To be eligible for CSC Academic All-District consideration, student-athletes must have a GPA of 3.50 or higher and compete in 90 percent of the institution's games/competitions, or must start in at least 66 percent of the institution's competitions/competitions. For softball pitchers it is 17 appearances or 25 innings pitched. Alvers, a junior third baseman, started all 47 games for the Blue Demons this season and had a .246 batting average on 34 hits. Alvers recorded 16 runs and 14 RBIs. The Mokena, Illinois native went a perfect 5-for-5 on stolen bases during her junior season. Alvers is working on a bachelor's degree in Sports Business. Cosgrove saw action in 43 games and earned 42 starts during her junior campaign. Cosgrove had 25 hits and 13 RBIs while playing primarily at second base all season. The Loda, Illinois native is working toward a bachelor's degree in management with a concentration in human resources management. Johnson, a fifth-year senior, started all 47 games at first base during her senior season. Johnson led the Blue Demons offense in nearly every statistical category as she marked her name in the record book. The Chino Hills, California, native earned NFCA All-Region First Team honors and is graduating with her bachelor's degree in health sciences with a concentration in life sciences. Nigey played in 23 games and started 16 in the circle for the Blue Demons in 2024. The sophomore earned a team-high four wins and pitched five complete games, also recording her first career save during the season. The Bettendorf, Iowa native pitched 83.2 innings and struck out 41, including a career-best seven against Georgetown (March 9). Nigey is working on her bachelor's degree with a major in communication sciences and a minor in speech therapy. Smith saw action in 29 games and started nine in her final season with the Blue Demons. The Riverside, California native had a team-best ERA of 4.61 and 48 strikeouts. Smith threw 93.2 innings and recorded two complete games. The graduate student is working on her master's degree in counseling with a concentration in clinical mental health counseling. FOLLOW THE BLUE DEMONS Visit DePaulBlueDemons.com for the latest information on DePaul Softball. Follow the Blue Demons for the latest updates Tweet, Instagram And Facebook.

