Sports
High-profile defensive back retires from FSU football after one month
Recruiting is ever-changing and always fluid, especially in this day and age of college football. You should always expect the unexpected, regardless of whether a recruit commits to your favorite program or not.
On Thursday afternoon, four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters, a top prospect in the class of 2026, announced on social media that he was not fulfilling his commitment to Florida State. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Waters committed to the Seminoles in the days following the Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase.
READ MORE: Kickoff Time Announced For FSU Football's Road Matchup With Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Just over a month later, Waters has already decided to reopen his recruitment. This is the kind of risk programs take by collecting early pledges. Despite this separation, expect the Seminoles to remain involved with Waters for more than a year before he actually puts pen to paper.
The Florida native is one of the top defensive players in his class ahead of his junior season. Last year he totaled 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and six pass deflections while helping Armood High School advance to the second round of the state playoffs. Outside of Florida State, Waters has offers from Texas A&M, Michigan, Auburn, USC, Tennessee, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas and Penn State, among others.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back is considered the No. 188 overall prospect, the No. 14 CB and the No. 33 recruit in the state of Florida in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
With Waters deciding to explore other options, the Seminoles still have three prospects in their 2026 class; four-star athlete Darryon Williams, four-star defenseman Efrem White and four-star defenseman Darryl Bell III. The draft ranks No. 2 in the recruiting cycle behind USC.
READ MORE: Details Released About EA Sports College Football 25 Licensing
Keep upNole Game Dayfor more Florida State football coverage throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on andTweet,Facebook,Instagram,And TikTok
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/fsu/florida-state-seminoles-recruiting/high-profile-defensive-back-decommits-from-fsu-football-after-one-month
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- High-profile defensive back retires from FSU football after one month
- Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Incredible Figure in Green Sequin Dress and Gold Jewelry
- The surgeon says that the situation is completely “apocalyptic” during his recent trip to Gaza
- Deliberations underway in Donald Trump's hush money trial | BBC News
- Free Summer Event: Bollywood Dance Bash with DJ Arjun
- Live scorecard: Australia posted 258 to win the final cup warm-up
- Black-Owned British Fashion Brands You Should Know About
- Danger! crowns new champion after competitor misses brutal daily double | Entertainment
- The Tories want to replace 'fraud' degrees with apprenticeships
- President Moment Jokowi called Mr. Bas during his visit to RSUD dr. Sobirine
- U.S. economic growth last quarter revised down from 1.6% to 1.3%, but consumers continued to spend
- Fable Studio plans artificial intelligence streaming platform