NHL creates the Stanley Pup, a dog hockey game filled with rescue dogs





Many are familiar with the Stanley Cup, but the Stanley Pup is a little more colorful. According to the National Hockey League (NHL), in celebration of the ongoing 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with which the NHL partnered Petco Love to create a unique dog competition, the Stanley Pup. The Stanley Pup, which airs June 7, is a dog hockey competition where the athletes are adoptable dogs that jump around a specially made hockey rink on the ground. The big game will feature rescue dogs representing all 32 NHL teams, including 16 dogs representing the teams that qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Those 16 dogs will be the canines on the rink compete for Stanley Pup glory. Most of the dogs included in the hour-long special will be available for adoption when the event airs and Petco Love has scouted all the pups involved from rescues and shelters across the country. A dog competing with the Stanley pup representing the Florida Panthers.

Jess Rapfogel

“The Stanley Pup is meant to entertain. How could that be when all these cute puppies are playing hockey? But it's also about the message. Our hope is that viewers will realize that they can actually adopt puppies from their local shelters and rescue organizations “We want people to see firsthand that dogs in our shelters are not second-hand animals and deserve to be part of every family's core setup,” Michael Levitt, the producer of Stanley Pup, said in a statement to PEOPLE. The PEOPLE Puzzler Crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now! Levitt is known for giving rescue animals the star treatment. He is also the producer behind the American Rescue Dog Show. Other famous animal advocates are also involved with the Stanley Pup, including Kristin Chenoweth and Miranda Lambert. A dog competing with the Stanley pup representing the Dallas Stars.

Jess Rapfogel

“I am so proud to launch this dog sports spectacle with the NHL and so grateful for their passion in supporting adoption. The show is sure to be the biggest night of the year for dog-loving hockey fans,” Levitt added. “Cuteness overload will be off the charts!” Never miss a story you subscribe to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Stanley Pup airs in the US on NHL Network and ESPN+ on Friday, June 7 at 8:00 PM ET and on Sportsnet in Canada on Saturday, June 8 at 6:30 PM ET. Air dates and times are subject to change based on the 2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule.

