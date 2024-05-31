Florida is a hotspot for hockey fans, with two cities in the Nation's top ten





In a country where palm trees sway and the sweltering sun is hot all year round, it's hard to imagine ice hockey flourishing. Still, Florida's sunny disposition hasn't stopped two Sunshine State teams from rising to the top of the charts and earning their spot among the top ten best cities for hockey fans in the country. With the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals just around the corner, a new report from WalletHub compared 76 U.S. cities across 21 key metrics, to compile a list of the Best cities for hockey fans in 2024. And with two teams in the top ten, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida prove that a passion for the puck can flourish even in the most unexpected places. It's notable that two of the top 10 cities for hockey fans are in Florida, according to WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe. This might surprise those who traditionally associate hockey with colder climates. In evaluating the best cities for hockey fans, Mike Lorenc, an assistant clinical professor in the Sport Management Program at the University of Michigan, identified the five most important indicators as local hockey culture, fan engagement, team performance, affordability and the quality of facilities. . Bolts Nation, the lightning in Tampa Bay With a winning percentage of 57.72% over the past three seasons and a sixth-place ranking in the league, Tampa, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, comes in at number eight on the WalletHubs list. The recipient of three Stanley Cup titles and the presence of only one coach in the past ten seasons, the team has a high franchise value of $1.25 billion. And even with the average ticket price for a game hovering around $76.39, Happe said fan engagement with the team is impressive, ranking ninth overall with a dedicated fan base known as Bolts Nation. According to Statista, the Tampa Bay Lightning ranked third in the country in attendance in the 2022-2023 season, with an average home attendance of 19,092, just behind the Montreal Canadiens (21,000) and the Carolina Hurricanes (19,500). And when it comes to the team venue, with an 11,000 Budweiser Biergarten and expansive views of the city, Amalie Arena consistently ranks among the best venues in the US. Fans can swim laps around the ice during intermission, sit in the penalty box during warm-ups, and even fire off a few Tesla coils. The Florida Panthers in sunrise The Florida Panthers come in at number ten on the list and are based in Sunrise, Florida, just north of Miami. Although they are yet to win a Stanley Cup, fans love them, earning the team the number one spot in the country in fan engagement. Happe said this indicates an incredibly active and passionate fanbase on social media and in support of the local community. Additionally, the Florida Panthers have the lowest ticket price of all NHL cities with an average price of $41.79. And Amerant Bank Arena, the team venue, is the largest indoor arena in Florida. But don't panic if the ice suddenly fills with plastic rats, as longtime fans often throw them away to celebrate goals. Overall, Tampa and Sunrise's high rankings illustrate the significant presence and growing popularity of hockey in Florida, Happe said. The strong team performance, high fan involvement and affordable ticket prices make these cities exemplary for hockey fans.

