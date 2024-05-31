Alexander Zverev attack trial kicks off as he competes in the French Open







A Berlin court will begin hearing an appeal by Alexander Zverev against a fine for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend on Friday as the German tennis star competes in the French Open. Zverev, the world number four, was fined 450,000 euros ($487,000) in October but appealed the ruling. The 27-year-old indicated last week that he would skip the opening proceedings in Berlin, which comes in the middle of the two-week French Open. “I believe in the German system,” he told reporters. He had not been ordered to appear in person before the court in Berlin. However, the alleged victim has been invited to give testimony at the start of the trial, which will last until mid-July. Zverev is accused of briefly strangling his then-partner with both hands during an argument in Berlin in May 2020, the court said. The alleged victim was said to have suffered “difficulty breathing and significant pain” as a result, the court heard. Earlier this week, Zverev defeated Rafael Nadal in the first round of the French Open, which was likely the last time the tennis legend played at the tournament he has dominated over the years. On Thursday, Zverev reached the last 32 by edging Belgian David Goffin in the second round. The German is chasing his first Grand Slam title and was in good form during this year's clay-court season as he won the Italian Open in Rome earlier this month. But Zverev's legal troubles threaten to overshadow his title bid, with reporters questioning him about his upcoming trial. “I believe in the German system. I also believe in the truth. I know what I did, I know what I didn't do. That's what will come out in the end and I have to trust that,” said the tennis player to reporters last week. “I believe that I will not lose this procedure. That chance is absolutely excluded. That is why I can play calmly.” The court did not name the woman, who is a co-plaintiff in the case, but Zverev's defense had named her in October as Brenda Patea. In January 2023, the ATP, which organizes the men's tennis tour, closed an investigation into allegations of domestic violence against Zverev involving a female tennis player after finding insufficient evidence. The ATP had opened the investigation into Zverev in October 2021 following allegations made by his former girlfriend Olya Sharypova. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

