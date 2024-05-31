Baseball faces #16 East Carolina in NCAA Tournament on Friday





NCAA Tournament Notes (PDF) GREENVILLE, NC The University of Evansville baseball team will open 2024 NCAA Regional Tournament play on Friday afternoon at noon central time as the fourth-seeded Purple Aces will face top-seeded and #16 overall nationally-ranked East Carolina at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. Every UE baseball game in the NCAA Tournament can be heard live in the Tri-State area on 107.1 FM-WJPS and seen live on ESPN+. Evansville will carry a 35-23 overall record into the NCAA tournament. The Purple Aces earned the Missouri Valley Conference's automatic bid to the tournament field after winning last week's MVC tournament at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville. UE won all four games, including earning three run-rule victories, en route to the program's first MVC tournament title since 2006. Overall, this will be UE's sixth NCAA Regional Tournament appearance, including its fourth at the Division I level (1988, 2000, 2006, 2024). UE's offense has been led all year by graduate outfielder Mark Shallenberger. Shallenberger will carry a team-best .388 batting average, 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 57 RBI into NCAA Tournament play. Senior infielder/outfielder Kip Fougerousse isn't far behind with a .346 average, team-best 17 home runs and 59 RBI. Fougerousse has been UE's hottest hitter of late, as he will ride a nine-game hitting streak into the NCAA tournament, hitting .487 (19-for-39) with six home runs and 18 RBI in the past nine games. East Carolina will bring a 43-15 overall record into the NCAA Tournament as regular-season champions of the American Athletic Conference. Senior Carter Cunningham leads the Pirate offense with a .371 batting average, 14 home runs and 60 RBI. Overall, as a team, ECU posted a mark of .310, while seven of the Pirates' everyday starters posted a mark of .300 or higher. As good as their offense is, their pitching staff is even better, as ECU will bring a team ERA of 3.94 into the NCAA Tournament. Friday's pitching matchup is expected to feature Evansville freshman LHP Kenton Deverman (8-1, 4.03 ERA) versus East Carolina LHP Zach Root (6-0, 3.13 ERA).

