Windies warn with big win over undermanned Aussies

Nicholas Pooran blitz leads West Indies' powerful batting line-up to the total, which proved too much for short-handed Australia to counter

West Indies underlined their status as one of the top contenders for the T20 World Cup after comfortably dealing with a short-handed Australian team in a warm-up match in Port of Spain.

Nicholas Pooran, a local boy from Trinidad, delighted his home crowd with a stunning 75 from 25 balls, taking advantage of the Queen's Park Ovals' small size and dewy outfield to fire the Windies to an imposing 4-257.

This was not an official T20 International. Had that been the case, the tournament co-hosts total would have been comfortably the highest ever awarded by an Australian men's team.

Back-up gloveman Josh Inglis (55 off 30) fared best in the chase, clearing the rope four times on his way to a half-century off 25 balls, while both Tim David (25 off 12) and Matthew Wade (25 out of 14) spent valuable time in the middle.

But by playing with two men behind, Australia was never going to threaten. Cameos from Nathan Ellis (39 off 22) and Adam Zampa (22 off 18) brought the scores closer late in the innings, but the Windies' 35-run win was more comprehensive than the margin suggested.

As in their eight-wicket win over Namibia at the same venue on Tuesday, the Aussies were forced to rely on support staff to replace the pitch, with only nine of their team members available due to their decision to allow players in deep were in the base. Indian Premier League season some extra time at home.

The slippery outfield due to rain earlier in the day proved an additional challenge, requiring four ball changes during the Windies innings and several more when Australia batted.

Last summer's Gabba Test hero Shamar Joseph took advantage of the slippery surface to continue his grip on the Australian top order, adding David Warner to his enviable list of victims.

Joseph slid one into Warner's off-stump and could have got his replacement, Mitch Marsh, out the next ball if Alzarri Joseph had managed to hold on to a good chance with short fine leg.

But Marsh was sacked by Alzarri shortly afterwards, meaning the Australia captain (who has suffered a hamstring injury) will enter their opening match against Oman next week with negligible recent time in the middle.

Ashton Agar did a reasonable impression of still-absent team member Travis Head in a surprise elevation to open the batting, making 28 off 13, including a pair of sixes, but failed to push through.

David started in blazing fashion with a four and a six off his first two balls, hitting the ball as cleanly as any powerful West Indian, before skewing one to deep mid-wicket.

Inglis and Wade were dismissed on successive deliveries to all but ended Australia's hopes of a comeback win.

Their lack of a full side did not excuse their initial inability to contain Pooran, who mainly fired the ball over the heads of the fielders.

The left-hander smashed his first three balls for six, including one that completely cleared the stands, on his way to a 15-ball half-century.

After pumping consecutive sixes to Agar, he was given a life when fielding coach Andre Borovec delivered a hard skied ball to mid-wicket of the next delivery.

Selector George Bailey was the man who could finally put an end to the Pooran attack when he took an easier catch off Adam Zampa two overs later.

Captain Rovman Powell hit four sixes while hitting 52 off 25, while Sherfane Rutherford matched Pooran's clean knock with a late cameo of 47 no off 18.

The pain was shared fairly among the Australian bowlers; Agar was expensive for the second game in a row, while Rutherford hit three sixes from Zampa's final to take his figures to 2-62.

David (1-40) finished as the visitors' most economical bowler, an encouraging sign for the part-time off-spinner, although he is likely to see little bowling time in the tournament once Glenn Maxwell and Head arrive, while Ellis (0-42) did little error.

West Indies XI: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gukadesh Motie, Shamar Joseph. Subfielders: Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Roston Chase Australia IX: Mitch Marsh (c), David Warner, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.Subfielders: Andre Borovec, George Bailey, Andrew McDonald, Brad Hodge

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Australian selection: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Match schedule for Group B in Australia

June the 6th: v Oman, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 10.30am AEST

June 9: v England, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 3pm AEST

12 June: v Namibia, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10:30am AEST

June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST

Super Eights, finals to follow if Australia qualifies

