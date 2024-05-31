Sports
The new sexual abuse trial of former Vernon hockey coaches continues
The new sexual abuse trial of a former Vernon hockey coach continued in court Wednesday, May 29.
Coldstream resident Keith Chase has pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old player on a hockey team he coached, which allegedly occurred in 2004.
Chase was indicted in 2020, convicted in 2022 and sentenced to two years in prison in 2023. However, he managed to appeal the conviction and a retrial is currently underway.
On Wednesday in Vernons BC Supreme Court, Chases' lawyer Richard Fowler questioned the victim whose identity is protected by a publication ban shortly before Crown prosecutor Matthew Blow called the victim's father to the stand.
The victim's father told the court he met Chase when his daughter played ringette with Chase's daughter around the ages of nine to 11. The two girls later played hockey together.
The alleged assault occurred the night before a playoff hockey game in Kamloops in 2004. The court heard from the victim's father that the victim had stayed at Chase's house that night, and that it was not the first time she had stayed over at Chase's house. Chase residence.
The victim's father said his daughter was driven to the game by Chase, and after the game he was about to drive her home from Kamloops when she started sobbing.
It was a little strange, he said, saying she told him she was upset because the team had lost and their season was ending, but he had never seen her cry after a game like that before.
The victim's father described his daughter's personality around the time of the crime, saying she was a happy, bubbly girl and one of the better players on her team.
The court heard the victim was subsequently awarded full scholarships to US universities. In late 2007 and early 2008, she attended school in New York, but about a month later she became homesick and returned to her parents in Vernon.
The victim's father said it was April 12, 2008, when his daughter told him and her mother that she had been sexually abused by Chase. The victim's father had met his wife and daughter at their business, entered the office and noticed his daughter was sobbing. He noted that the sobbing was very similar to the sobbing she observed during the drive back from Kamloops in 2004.
On that day in 2008, the victim's father, after hearing his daughter's story, went to register his car. He soon realized that Chase's business, Chaser's Bottle Depot, was close to where he registered his car.
The victim's father told the court he encountered Chase while registering his car. He described accidentally seeing the alleged perpetrator of his daughter's sexual assault as surreal.
The victim's father said that when Chase came to him, he told Chase he had just learned what happened the night of the alleged assault.
He said Chase asked him what his daughter had told him.
I said, she told me everything, said the victim's father. He added that Chase responded by saying it's probably not as bad as what she said, to which he responded: I'm going to believe my daughter.
The victim's father told the court that Chase meant he had had a few drinks that night, adding that Chase fell silent, his posture changed and he shrugged his shoulders after finding out what the victim's father had been told about the alleged incident.
The victim's father said his hands were shaking after the chance encounter with Chase, who walked back to his business after the brief conversation.
The victim's father said he drove back to his business, where he discovered his daughter had calmed down since he saw her before taking his car to be registered.
The Crown asked the victim's father if there were any discussions about going to the police after his daughter told her story. He said he and his wife were more concerned about whether she was okay.
The court previously heard that the victim reported the incident to police many years later, in February 2020.
She made the decision that she couldn't take this anymore, the victim's father said.
Judge Sheri Ann Donegan concluded the hearing on Wednesday and appeared in court in Kamloops on June 10, with the aim of setting a date for the continuation of the trial.
