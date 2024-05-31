



The Atlanta Zoo

May 30, 2024 Cricket Wireless recently celebrated 25 years of connecting its customers to high-quality, affordable wireless experiences. Similarly, Zoo Atlanta is celebrating the milestone of 25 years of giant pandas. The two pillars of Atlanta come together to encourage metropolitan residents to express their wild side and experience visiting the giant pandas Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, ahead of their departure to China somewhere in the fourth quarter of 2024. The partnership welcomes Cricket employees with discounts for family-friendly fun. All eyes will be on Atlanta through the exclusive, sponsored 24-hour cricket PandaCam. As we celebrate 25 years of inspiring smiles across America, we're thrilled to partner with a major attraction in our hometown of Atlanta. We hope this relationship with Zoo Atlanta will strengthen the community activities that will continue to bring joy and conservation education to so many, said Keith Schumann, Cricket AVP Product Marketing and co-chair of the 2023 Beastly Feast gala. Also drawing out zoo and panda fans across the country for 25 years to Atlanta for memorable experiences, and even more so this past year when Zoo Atlanta became the only zoo in the US to house giant pandas. Zoo Atlanta is excited to partner with Cricket to bring PandaCam to homes, workplaces, schools and more around the world, said Raymond B. King, president and CEO of Zoo Atlanta. We are grateful for a sponsorship that highlights the work and experiences made possible by two organizations with deep roots in our city. Dating back to the arrival in Atlanta of giant panda couple Lun Lun and Yang Yang, PandaCam has introduced the unique adaptations, behaviors and milestones of giant pandas to fans around the world. Giant pandas represent Zoo Atlanta's most significant investment in conservation, with more than $17 million contributed to wild giant panda conservation to date. The species, currently classified as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is believed to number fewer than 1,900 individuals in the wild. The majority of wild giant pandas live in nature reserves. Support from Zoo Atlanta has benefited research into genetic diversity, construction of conservation stations, management of reserves, reforestation projects and the purchase of equipment used by reserve staff to count and monitor wild populations. Connect with Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun on PandaCam presented by Cricket at zooatlanta.org. Follow Cricket Wireless social media to learn more about their longstanding partnership with Atlanta's oldest cultural destination. Follow Zoo Atlanta Facebook And Instagram for updates on the pandas and hundreds of other animals from around the world.

