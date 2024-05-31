Virginia Tech women's tennis pins five new additions

Virginia Tech women's tennis announced the addition of five players to the program on Thursday. The incoming class consists of two all-conference transfers, along with three veteran high school seniors.

Arina Gamretkaya

Chisinau Moldova

Theoretical Lyceum Antioh Cantemir (McNeese State)

Gamretkaia comes to Blacksburg after highly successful stints at Hillsborough Community College and McNeese State.

In the 2024 season, Gamretkaia posted a 15-3 record on court No. 1 during the spring season, along with a 20-4 mark in doubles on the premiere stage. Her success led to the Moldovan being named Newcomer of the Year in the Southland Conference, while McNeese State finished second in the league tournament. Boosted by Gamretkaia, the Cowgirls earned their first ITA ranking in program history, coming in at No. 69 in the March 19 edition.eteam rankings.

In the NJCAA ranks, Gamretkaia was part of Hillsborough Community College's 2023 national title team. She held the No. 1 spot in singles and doubles, claiming both titles in the NJCAA Region 8 Tournament while ranking in the top 2 nationally was in both singles and doubles. Gamretkaia, the daughter of Ecaterina Gamretkaia and Igor Stoicev, has a husband, Max Calincov, and a sister, Polina.

Tara Gorinsek

Slovenske Konjice, Slovenia

Gymnasium Ptuj (UT Arlington)

Gorinsek joins the Hokies after three seasons at UT Arlington, including four All-WAC selections, including first-team all-conference in singles during the 2023-2024 season. Playing primarily at No. 1 singles with an overall record of 11–8, she took WAC Singles Player of the Week honors for her outright win over No. 113 Natasha Pueshe (Grand Canyon).

In her sophomore season, Gorinsek was named first-team All-WAC in doubles and held the No. 1 spot for UT Arlington. The Slovenian also earned second-team All-WAC in singles for her work at No. 2 for most of the season. Gorinsek's freshman season was also notable, as she was named second-team All-Sun Belt in a 22-win campaign.

Before entering college, Gorinsek had a successful junior career, reaching the semi-finals of the U18 Summer National Championship and the Senior Winter National Championship in 2020, and winning the U18 Masters Vice title. Gorinsek is also an accomplished basketball player and is the daughter of Primoz and Aleksandra Gorinsek, and has a brother, Luka.

Elizabeth Mendoza

Glen Allen, Va.

Collegiate School

Mendoza heads to Virginia Tech after a successful career at the Collegiate School in the Commonwealth's capital.

In 2024, Mendoza claimed a USTA L3 doubles title to complement her success at the high school level, including four MVP awards from the League of Independent Schools. The Glen Allen native was named All-State four times, along with first-team All-Metro from 2021-2023. Mendoza was named All-State Player of the Year in 2021-2022, along with All-Metro Player of the Year in 2022-2023.

Mendoza, Angie and Jose's daughter, plans to study business at Virginia Tech.

Mila Mulready

Burlingame, California.

Burlingame High School

Mulready joins the Hokies as a five-star recruit by TennisRecruting.com and is ranked highly in the top 10 in California and in the top 90 nationally. An accomplished player on the USTA circuit, Mulready has claimed two doubles championships (L3 G18s [Mesa, Ariz.]L2 G16s [Stockton, Calif.]), a single crown (L3 G16s [Scottsdale, Ariz.]), along with a first-place finish at the L3 Mixed 16s Arizona Gold Team Challenge.

In 2024, Mulready was named a Junior Olympian by the Olympic Club for athletic excellence and integrity. This honor followed an impressive 2023 for the Burlingame, California native, which included an undefeated run in the NorCal vs. SoCal Maze Cup 2023. As a four-year letterwinner for Burlingame High School, Mulready held No. 1 singles for her team and won the championship twice.

Mulready plans to study Marketing Management while working at Virginia Tech. Her mother, Kelly, played No. 1 singles and doubles for Michigan State, while her father, Dan, played collegiate tennis at UC Santa Barbara.

Linda Ziets Segura

New York, NY

Laurel Springs School

Zients-Segura arrives in Blacksburg having earned a top-five ranking in USTA 16s and 18s doubles, along with a top-50 placement in USTA 16s and 18s singles. The New York, NY native is no stranger to silverware and has won five ITF doubles titles, along with reaching an ITF singles final.

Zients-Segura, a top 100 national recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net, has won two USTA L1 national gold balls (2022 and 2023) in doubles, along with a silver ball (2022). She was part of one USTA L1 team title, along with multiple L2, L3 and L4 singles and doubles titles.

Zients-Segura, the daughter of Robert Zients and Carlos Segura, has a twin brother, Marco, who will play tennis at Colby College.