Beavers announce four additions to the 2024-25 women's hockey recruiting class





BEMIDJI Bemidji State women's hockey head coach Amber Frkylund announced the addition of four to the Beavers 2024-25 recruiting class. Josie Bothun (Wyoming, Minnesota), Isa Goettl (Andover), Kaitlin Groess (Ham Lake) and Meredith Killian (St. Paul) will join the BSU women's hockey program for the 2024-2025 season. The four join Avery Achterkirch, Autumn Cooper, Izy Fairchild, Hannah Graves, Morgan Smith, Heidi Strompf and Julia Zielinska, who have already signed their National Letters of Intent to attend Bemidji State and play women's hockey for the Beavers during the NCAA early signing period. . All signatories are subject to admission to BSU and compliance with NCAA rules, including certification by the NCAA Eligibility Center. The 2024-2025 signing class now consists of six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders. Bothun played four seasons at Penn State before transferring to BSU. She is Penn States career record holder for wins (70) and shutouts (19). Bothun played in 112 career games and more than 6,500 minutes in goal for the Nittany Lions, posting a 70-32-9 record, a 1.81 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and 19 shutouts. Bothun was named the 2020-21 USCHO.com Rookie of the Year and CHA Goaltender of the Year after posting a 16-3-2 record, .944 save percentage and 1.49 goals against average during her freshman season. A finalist for the HCA National Goalkeeper of the Year in 2020-21, Bothun is a nine-time CHA Goalkeeper of the Month and 18-time CHA Goalkeeper of the Week. She played in 22 games during the 2023-2024 season and posted a 10-10-1 record with 499 saves and a save percentage of .911. Goettl played one season as a forward for the University of Minnesota in 2023-2024 before transferring to Bemidji State. She appeared in one game for the Gophers. Goettl is a two-time Class AA state champion at Andover High School in 2020 and 2022. She is a 2022 All-Conference, All-State and All-State Tournament team selection and holds a Ms. 2022 Hockey nomination earned after scoring 56 points. in 29 games as a senior. Groess will be a freshman goaltender for the Beavers at Centennial/Spring Lake Park High School next fall. She is the program's record holder for most wins, games played and shutouts and was a finalist for the Lets Play Hockey Jori Jones Award in 2023-2024 as the state's top goaltender. Goettl helped the Cougars to a 23-2-2 record in her senior season and appearance in the Section 5AA Championship game. She posted a 23-2-2 record between the pipes and finished second in the state with a .955 save percentage and 1.19 goals against average. Giettl helped Centennial/SLP to the Class AA state tournament last winter. Killian played three seasons as a defenseman for Union in the ECAC. She is a three-time AHCA All-American Scholar, ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team selection and has earned CSC Academic All-District At-Large First Team honors. Killian played in 102 career games for Union, scoring a total of 14 points from seven goals and seven assists. Killian served as captain in 2023-2024 and alternate in 2022-2023. She has not missed a game in her collegiate career, appearing in all 102 career games. She led the team in blocked shots in two of her three seasons and scored a career-high seven points on three goals and four assists in her senior season and scored two power play goals. Killian played four years of varsity hockey for St. Paul United. She combined for nine goals and 40 assists in 108 games on the blue line with the Blazers. Killian is a three-time All-Independent Metro Athletic Conference selection, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and was team captain as a senior. Killian helped her team to a Class A state runner-up finish in 2017. She was also a team captain and a three-time All-IMAC selection on the football field for the Blazers and a three-time high honor roll selection in the classroom.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline “Pioneer Staff Report.” This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that come from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting. Other times this byline is used when a news story contains multiple authors or when the story is formed by merging previously reported news from different sources. If external sources are used, this will be noted in the story. For questions about a staff report, please call (218) 333-9796 or email [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bemidjipioneer.com/sports/beavers-hockey/beavers-announce-4-adds-to-2024-25-womens-hockey-recruiting-class The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos