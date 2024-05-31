Sports
French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results today with Coco Gauff and Andy Murray in action
Coco Gauff takes on Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the French Open today as the American third seed continues her bid to win a second grand slam.
Men's No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner, women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz will also play on Court Philippe-Chartrier. Andy Murray returns to the clay after his first round singles exit to compete in the men's doubles alongside compatriot Dan Evans. Murray and Evans are in fourth place on Court 13, where they will face South American duo Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild.
Meanwhile, French Open chiefs have banned alcohol from the stands following an incident involving David Goffin, with the Belgian player claiming he was spat at during a raucous win over Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.
Follow the latest tennis scores and results from day six at the French Open below.
Today on the French Open playing order
17-Liudmila Samsonova (Russia) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy)
6-Andrey Rublev (Russia) vs. Matteo Arnaldi (Italy)
31-Leylah Fernandez (Canada) vs. 8-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)
Zhizhen Zhang (China) vs 9-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
Lawrence OstlereMay 31, 2024 10:14 am
Today on the French Open playing order
3-Coco Gauff (USA) vs. 30-Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine)
Pavel Kotov (Russia) vs 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)
1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic)
27-Sebastian Korda (USA) vs. 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
Lawrence OstlereMay 31, 2024 10:05 AM
How to watch the French Open on TV
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosports TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for 6.99/month or 59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusively on discovery+Eurosport and Eurosport app
Lawrence OstlereMay 31, 2024 9:58 am
Andy Murray and Dan Evans start the French Open doubles bid
The pair received a wildcard invitation to participate in the doubles competition and face South American duo Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round.
Baez, seeded 20th in singles, came through a five-set match against Gustavo Heide, while Seyboth Wild lost to local favorite Gael Monflis.
Lawrence OstlereMay 31, 2024 09:41
French Open bans alcohol after spitting incident
Lawrence OstlereMay 31, 2024 09:28
Today at the French Open
Men's No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner, women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz will also play on Court Philippe-Chartrier. Andy Murray returns to the clay after his first round singles exit to compete in the men's doubles alongside compatriot Dan Evans. Murray and Evans are in fourth place on Court 13, where they will face South American duo Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild.
Lawrence OstlereMay 31, 2024 09:23
French Open today
Hello and welcome to live updates from the French Open today.
Lawrence OstlereMay 31, 2024 09:15
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/french-open-live-scores-stream-results-andy-murray-b2554319.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results today with Coco Gauff and Andy Murray in action
- Calvin Klein Men's Summer Wear Up To 60% Off Myntra EORS
- Donald Trump convicted in hush money case – becoming first ex-president to be criminally convicted | US News
- GMKI Pekanbaru Branch Attitude, Welcome President Joko Widodo to Riau Province Bumi Lancang Kuning – Teropong Indonesia News
- Farah Khan Reveals 5 Shocking Things Bollywood Actors Say But Never Mean; watch
- Ground Zero in Varanasi: Unparalleled campaign efforts for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record victory | Latest news India
- US close to deal to fund Moderna bird flu vaccine trial
- Bollywood stars call out paparazzi for clicking inappropriate photos
- Two football game times announced by ESPN
- Sam Presti Tells a Funny Story About Russell Westbrook and the NBA Dress Code
- Hideki Matsui's owners at the Nomi City Play Ball event
- Can Donald Trump still run for president? – NBC Bay Area