Former Colorado College hockey player wins Lady Byng Memorial trophy





Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jacob Slavin is the recipient of the 2023-24 Lady Byng Memorial Trophyawarded to the player who has demonstrated the best type of sportsmanship and friendly conduct combined with a high level of playing skill, as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The 30-year-old native of Denver, Colorado, is the winner of the Lady Byng Trophy for the second time in his three years as a finalist, after finishing first in the voting in 2020-2021 and second in 2021-2022. He matches the New York City native Joe Mullen (2x) as the second US-born player to win the trophy multiple times. He also joins Red Kelly as the second defender to win at least twice. Kelly won three of his four Lady Byng trophies in his career as a blueliner. Slavin was named as a top-five selection on 149 of 194 ballots, with more than half of all ballots placing him in the top two (81 first-place votes, 33 second-place votes). His 1,174 voting points were more than double that of his nearest competitor, with the Vancouver Canucks leading the charge Elias Pettersson (508) which advances Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews (506) in an exciting race for second place. Slavin logged the third-most minutes (1,695:29) and third-highest plus/minus (+21) for a Carolina defense that allowed the fourth-fewest goals in the League (216) en route to a third straight 110-point season and sixth consecutive playoff berth. Slavin, who finished third among the Hurricanes blueliners with 6-3137 (81 GP), surpassed Dave Babych (on Nov. 11 in Tampa Bay) and Justin Faulk (on March 10 vs. Calgary) to become the all-time franchise leader in assists and points by a defenseman, respectively (49-223272 in 665 GP). He did that while ranking second among NHL blueliners (and ninth in the entire League) with 71 takeaways and racking up eight total penalty minutes, the fewest among the NHL's 81 skaters to log at least 1,600 minutes in 2023-2024 played.

