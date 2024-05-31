INTERNATIONAL TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION ASIA-PACIFIC LTD. hiring Director of Operations in Singapore, Singapore





Join the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) as Director of Operations and lead the optimization of our global operations and financial strategies. This is a unique opportunity to work for a leading sports organization committed to promoting and developing the sport of table tennis worldwide. In this multi-faceted leadership role, you will leverage your organizational, managerial, financial and legal expertise to oversee the federation's operations and financial functions. From managing international tournaments to ensuring regulatory compliance, you will collaborate with various departments to streamline processes, improve efficiency and support the achievement of ITTF's strategic objectives. Table tennis is a fast and exciting sport that has fascinated billions of people. Youth, Senior Para, Mastersthe ITTF nurtures the next generation and crowns world champions. Table tennis is also a part of all multi-sport games, including the Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The ITTF has been inspiring the world to participate, compete and excel in table tennis since 1926, working with 227 member associations to take the sport to new heights through engagement and development, always keeping players at the heart of our efforts. Come work in a talented and diverse team of people with a passion for their work. Our casual and inclusive atmosphere allows you to grow professionally and personally while helping us promote the sport we all love. JOB TITLE: ITTF Director of Operations PLACE: Asia Pacific Singapore. Applicants must be willing to work as required, rather than during regular business hours, due to the nature of the work required for the position. REPORTS TO: ITTF CEO (CEO) Main responsibilities ITTF Operations Management: Develop and implement operational strategies, policies and procedures to improve efficiency and effectiveness. Collaborate and support in the planning and implementation of events, tournaments and other federation activities. Ensure that all activities comply with international standards and regulations. Coordinate with various departments to streamline processes and improve communication.

ITTF Finance Management: Oversees and manages the finance department and ensures accurate financial reporting and compliance with financial regulations. Develop and manage the annual budget in collaboration with the CEO and the finance department. Monitor financial performance and implement corrective actions as necessary. Ensure proper financial controls are in place to protect the federation's assets. Providing financial analyzes and reports to support decision-making processes. Oversee fundraising efforts, including sponsorships and grants, to support federation initiatives.

Strategic planning: contributing to the development and implementation of the federation's strategic plan. Identify opportunities for growth and improvement within the organization. Follow industry trends and best practices to keep the federation competitive and innovative.

Legal Oversight: Ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in all operational activities. Manage legal matters including contracts, partnerships and intellectual property. Work with legal advisors to mitigate risks and resolve legal issues.

Risk Management: Identify and reduce operational, financial and legal risks to ensure the continuity of federation activities. Develop and implement risk management policies and procedures.

Stakeholder engagement: Foster strong relationships with national and international table tennis associations, sponsors and other stakeholders. Represent the federation at official functions, meetings and events. Work with marketing and communications teams to improve the federation's public image. Qualifications Bachelor's degree in business administration, sports management, finance, law or a related field; Preferably a master's degree.

Minimum 7-10 years of experience in operational and financial management, preferably within a sports federation or international organization.

Proven experience in financial management, including budgeting, financial reporting and compliance.

Strong understanding of legal issues relating to sports and international organizations.

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Excellent organizational and strategic planning skills.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure and manage multiple priorities.

Proficiency in financial management software and MS Office Suite.

Passion for table tennis and knowledge of the international sports landscape is a plus. Registration procedureInterested candidates must submit their CV, cover letter and other relevant documents before June 30, 2024 via this link https://ittf.bamboohr.com/careers/127.

