Colonel baseball set for NCAA Regional Opener against UC Irvine

Corvallis, Or. – The Nicholls State University baseball team is making its second consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, taking on UC Irvine on Friday, May 31, at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 3pm central/1pm Pacific.

STARTING PHRERS

Nicholls — Jacob Mayers — RHP – Fr. – 5-1 TD – 4.28 ERA

UC Irvine — Nick Pinto — LHP – Gr. – 9-2 WL – 3.44 ERA

-The Colonels (38-20) and Anteaters (43-12) will face each other for the first time in school history.

COLONEL REGIONAL HISTORY

– The Colonels make their fifth all-time regional appearance as a member of Division I and second consecutive appearance.

– Nicholls reached the NCAA Regionals in 1989 as an independent, then represented Southland in '92 in his first season in the conference as an at-large before winning the 1998 SLC Tournament. Last year the Colonels won the SLC tournament to secure a place bid.

– All four previous times the Colonels were sent to an SEC host, playing Mississippi State in '89 and '92 before going to LSU in '98 and Alabama in 2023.

– Nicholls is 0-8 all-time in regionals.

– Although they were winless, two of the losses came in overtime. Nicholls fell 11 innings in a 1-0 game to Mississippi State in '92 and dropped a 6-5 decision to Harvard in '98. The Colonels also led Alabama three times in 2023 and trailed just once as the Tide had a walk-off single in the ninth for a 4-3 win.

1989 – South Regional – Starkville, Miss.

North Carolina 8, Nicholls 4

Mississippi State 11, Nicholls 2

1992 – Regional Middle East – Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State 1, Nicholls 0 (11 inns)

Yale 13, Nicholls 4

1998 – Regional South II – Baton Rouge, La.

LSU 18, Nicholls 4

Harvard 6, Nicholls 5 (10 inns)

2023 – South Regional – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama 4, Nicholls 3

Boston College 14, Nicholls 6

NO SOPHOMORE RAID

Sophomore pitcher Jacob Mayers had another dominant season on the mound for the Red & Gray. Followed up with a stellar freshman campaign with a league-leading 105 strikeouts and a .160 opposing batting average. Mayers ranked second in the NCAA in hits per nine (4.80) and 15th in Ks per nine (13.36). He went 5-1 with a 4.28 ERA in 69.1 innings, fanned a season-high 12 batters against New Orleans in 6.1 innings, and also had 10 Ks against Southeastern and Lamar. Mayers struck out an SLC-best 60 batters for a .150 average in league play.

THEY CALL IT THE BOOT

– Nicholls State University is one of six Louisiana schools participating in the 2024 NCAA tournament. The Colonels are joined by Grambling State, LSU, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech and Tulane. The six teams tied for the most for the state since 2000. Louisiana also has the second-most teams in the 2024 tournament, behind North Carolina's seven. No other state has more than four teams in the tournament.

COLONELS VS. THE FIELD

Nicholls played seven teams that made the 2024 tournament field, including the five other Louisiana teams, and posted an overall record of 4-10. The Colonels swept Grambling and split a two-game set against Southern Miss. Nicholls outlasted the Golden Eagles 6-5 in 10 innings in Biloxi, Mississippi, thanks to an RBI hit by Parker Coddou And Basil Williams on the 10th. But in the Hattiesburg game, USM rallied from a 6-5 deficit in the ninth for a walk-off 9-6 victory.

– Although these were the only wins, the team had solid results in defeat. Despite defeating Tulane in the New Orleans meeting, the Green Wave took a 3-2 win. The game was tied at 1-1 in the sixth before Tulane scored on sacrifice flies in two consecutive innings. In the game in Thibodaux, the teams combined for 26 runs and 32 hits in a 14-12 Green Wave victory. Edgar Alvarez had four hits on the season, including a three-run home run in his second at bat.

-Against Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs scored two in the seventh and ninth to earn a 6-4 victory in Thibodaux before holding off the Colonels in Ruston with a 10-7 victory.