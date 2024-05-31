Sports
Colonel baseball set for NCAA Regional Opener against UC Irvine
Corvallis, Or. – The Nicholls State University baseball team is making its second consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, taking on UC Irvine on Friday, May 31, at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 3pm central/1pm Pacific.
TO FOLLOW
Watch: ESPN+ (Clutch)
Radio: ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM (TuneIn link)
Live stats:Clutch
STARTING PHRERS
Nicholls —Jacob Mayers— RHP – Fr. – 5-1 TD – 4.28 ERA
UC Irvine — Nick Pinto — LHP – Gr. – 9-2 WL – 3.44 ERA
THE MATCH
-The Colonels (38-20) and Anteaters (43-12) will face each other for the first time in school history.
COLONEL REGIONAL HISTORY
– The Colonels make their fifth all-time regional appearance as a member of Division I and second consecutive appearance.
– Nicholls reached the NCAA Regionals in 1989 as an independent, then represented Southland in '92 in his first season in the conference as an at-large before winning the 1998 SLC Tournament. Last year the Colonels won the SLC tournament to secure a place bid.
– All four previous times the Colonels were sent to an SEC host, playing Mississippi State in '89 and '92 before going to LSU in '98 and Alabama in 2023.
– Nicholls is 0-8 all-time in regionals.
– Although they were winless, two of the losses came in overtime. Nicholls fell 11 innings in a 1-0 game to Mississippi State in '92 and dropped a 6-5 decision to Harvard in '98. The Colonels also led Alabama three times in 2023 and trailed just once as the Tide had a walk-off single in the ninth for a 4-3 win.
1989 – South Regional – Starkville, Miss.
North Carolina 8, Nicholls 4
Mississippi State 11, Nicholls 2
1992 – Regional Middle East – Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State 1, Nicholls 0 (11 inns)
Yale 13, Nicholls 4
1998 – Regional South II – Baton Rouge, La.
LSU 18, Nicholls 4
Harvard 6, Nicholls 5 (10 inns)
2023 – South Regional – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama 4, Nicholls 3
Boston College 14, Nicholls 6
NO SOPHOMORE RAID
Sophomore pitcher Jacob Mayers had another dominant season on the mound for the Red & Gray. Followed up with a stellar freshman campaign with a league-leading 105 strikeouts and a .160 opposing batting average. Mayers ranked second in the NCAA in hits per nine (4.80) and 15th in Ks per nine (13.36). He went 5-1 with a 4.28 ERA in 69.1 innings, fanned a season-high 12 batters against New Orleans in 6.1 innings, and also had 10 Ks against Southeastern and Lamar. Mayers struck out an SLC-best 60 batters for a .150 average in league play.
THEY CALL IT THE BOOT
– Nicholls State University is one of six Louisiana schools participating in the 2024 NCAA tournament. The Colonels are joined by Grambling State, LSU, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech and Tulane. The six teams tied for the most for the state since 2000. Louisiana also has the second-most teams in the 2024 tournament, behind North Carolina's seven. No other state has more than four teams in the tournament.
COLONELS VS. THE FIELD
Nicholls played seven teams that made the 2024 tournament field, including the five other Louisiana teams, and posted an overall record of 4-10. The Colonels swept Grambling and split a two-game set against Southern Miss. Nicholls outlasted the Golden Eagles 6-5 in 10 innings in Biloxi, Mississippi, thanks to an RBI hit by Parker Coddou And Basil Williams on the 10th. But in the Hattiesburg game, USM rallied from a 6-5 deficit in the ninth for a walk-off 9-6 victory.
– Although these were the only wins, the team had solid results in defeat. Despite defeating Tulane in the New Orleans meeting, the Green Wave took a 3-2 win. The game was tied at 1-1 in the sixth before Tulane scored on sacrifice flies in two consecutive innings. In the game in Thibodaux, the teams combined for 26 runs and 32 hits in a 14-12 Green Wave victory. Edgar Alvarez had four hits on the season, including a three-run home run in his second at bat.
-Against Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs scored two in the seventh and ninth to earn a 6-4 victory in Thibodaux before holding off the Colonels in Ruston with a 10-7 victory.
LIKE MIKE
Mike Silva led the Colonels to one of the best regular seasons in program history. Tasked with a Southland Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championship to follow up, the team won 34 games in consecutive seasons, winning more than 30 games in the regular season for the first time since 2014–15. With a conference mark of 16-8, its highest winning percentage since 2014.
-During non-conference, the Colonels got off to one of the best starts in school history at 17-3. Nicholls won the series against Eastern Illinois and Sacred Heart, beating Southern Miss in a neutral-court game en route to the hot start.
While Nicholls struggled at home in league play in the first two series, losing five of six games, the team finished with an impressive 11-1 record on the road in the Southland. The Colonels defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, HCU and Southeastern, and took two of three at UIW.
-The Colonels were also the only team to win a series against regular-season champion Lamar, going two of three. The Cardinals had a historic season, winning 44 games, including a sweep over No. 9 seed Oklahoma and leading the Colonels in the standings by one game.
With 38 wins, Nicholls has won the most games in a single season in program history since the school record of 44 wins in 1989.
– In his third year, Mike Silva also enters the region with 98 career wins. He led the team to a winning season in each of his campaigns, along with two tournament titles and a regular season championship.
|
