Old rivalries renewed at the T20 Cricket World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean

Crickets' oldest international rivalry will kick off the Twenty20 World Cup the co-host U.S. team will take on Canada Saturday in Dallas.

Long before the two fiercest rivalries in sport, teams emerged from Australia versus England and India versus Pakistan The US and Canada met in the first international cricket match in 1844.

Although cricket's popularity in North America has faded, it certainly has blossomed elsewhere.

And now there are no clear favorites in the biggest ever T20 World Cup, with 20 countries competing in four groups for the title in the fastest international cricket format.

Two-time champions West Indies will host the majority of matches at traditional cricket venues in the Caribbean, including the semi-finals and final on June 29, but the fields in Dallas, New York and Lauderhill will play a role in determining which teams reach the knockout stages reaches.

Here is an overview of the groups:

GROUP A

The US team heads into the tournament opener with confidence after an upset 2-1 win over Test-ranked Bangladesh in a warm-up series.

We are hungry and are going to eat anyone who gets in our way, said fast bowler Ali Khan, who was among the top four American players rested for the third match which Bangladesh won by 10 wickets. I'm sure the US will cause some unrest.

India and Pakistan are favorites to reach the Super 8 stage from Group A, which also includes Ireland.

India has been counting on experienced players like captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who played perhaps for the last time in a T20 World Cup, to reclaim the title they won in the inaugural tournament in South Africa in 2007.

There is always something extra about every ICC event when Pakistan and India meet and attract over a billion TV viewers. This first round match between the subcontinental neighbors is scheduled for June 9 at newly built stadium with a capacity of 34,000 in New York.

Rain in England hampered Pakistan's preparation for the World Cup after two of the four T20s were washed out, but the 2009 champion will be hoping he will do everything he can to win the title after reaching the semi-finals or better in the last two tournaments.

Like the US, Ireland suffered an upset over a big team when they won the opening game of the three-match series against a Babar Azam -led the Pakistani line-up at full strength in Dublin before losing the remaining two matches of the warm-up series.

GROUP B

Defending champions England and 2021 winners Australia have a relatively comfortable group that includes Namibia, Oman and Scotland.

England go into the World Cup having played just a handful of games in the format since winning the title in Australia in 2022, but the players have been taking part in prominent domestic T20 competitions to keep up to date with the mega event.

Captain Jos Buttler has been in scintillating form in the Indian Premier League for two centuries, while Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt and Sam Curran also had lengthy outings in the lucrative franchise tournament.

Australia have left out their emerging T20 star Jake Fraser-McGurkbut has one of the most powerful bowling attacks in the world led by pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Namibia reached the World Cup after remaining unbeaten in their six matches during the Africa regional qualifier, where they defeated Uganda and Zimbabwe. A win over Sri Lanka in 2022 was the highlight for the Namibians so far.

Oman have a mix of tournament experience in their ranks, heading towards a third appearance in the T20 World Cup. Oman have defeated Namibia twice and will be led by Aqib Ilyas, who as their top batsman has an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 158.38 in the last seven matches.

GROUP C

It could be the toughest of the groups, with one of West Indies, New Zealand or Afghanistan making an early exit from the tournament as only the top two can progress to the Super 8.

Afghanistan has batting and bowling torches to challenge both West Indies and New Zealand, especially spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman.

West Indies, led by Rovman Powell, will have home advantage in their bid for a third title with the likes of former captain Nicholas Pooran and pace bowler Shamar Joseph in their ranks, along with the experienced Jason Holder.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand team has made reaching the semi-finals of major ICC tournaments a habit. The Black Caps have a team combination that meets the demands of the fast-paced T20, with Rachin Ravindra growing into the role of opening the batting and dominating the power play.

Uganda could pull off a surprise as it heads into its first World Cup with a record 41 wins in its last 49 T20 internationals. Papua New Guinea has also recorded fourteen wins in eighteen matches ahead of its second World Cup appearance.

GROUP D

South Africa will be hoping to shed its chokers tag in ICC tournaments and are one of the favorites to progress from a group that includes two other Test nations in Sri Lanka besides Bangladesh. The Netherlands and Nepal are also in the group.

South Africa has no shortage of power hitters in its ranks, with Heinrich Klaasen's dominance against spin bowling likely to come in handy. Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Reeza Hendricks have the ability to give the innings momentum against any kind of bowling attack. Keshav Maharaj and wrist spinner Tabrazi Shamsi are the two standout spinners, while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will lead the pace attack.

Sri Lanka's compact spin attack features captain Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, two of the best spinners on the T20 circuit. The batting depth isn't as strong, but still features Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and former captains Dasun Shanaka and Angelo Mathews.

Bangladesh's chances of progressing will depend heavily on star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and a return to form from Liton Das.

AP T20 World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket