



Barcelona attacker Robert Lewandowski has expressed his concerns about the amount of football being played, believing that this is contributing to a decline in the quality of matches. FIFA on Thursday offered to hold talks with international football associations and players' unions to end a three-month standoff over the associations' threats of legal action over the addition of extra competitions to the busy league calendar. Editors' Picks

1 Related “This season will be tougher than ever because we have more games in the Champions League. There are games with the club, but also with the national team. So we travel a lot,” Lewandowski told ESPN. “That will be a huge challenge for every club and every player, because the expectations are always very high. You play every two days and people expect you to play at the highest level every game. “It is almost impossible to continue to perform at the highest level in every match because you don't have time to rest properly, you don't have time to be outside of football in your head… We are human beings, not machines. “Probably the quality of the football matches will eventually decrease somewhat because of the intensity of the matches.” Robert Lewandowski in pre-season training against Manchester City. Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images The Poland international added that he is not focused on Bara signing new players, amid reports that the Catalan club are interested in Dani Olmo And Nico Williams. “Until we sign the new players, I'm not thinking about who could come and play for us at Barcelona.” His teammate and goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen agreed with the 35-year-old striker, but admitted that new players would help the team. “If reinforcements come later, they are of course welcome, but for now we have already shown that we can compete with anyone,” said the German international told ESPN. Bara will play a friendly match against Real Madrid in New Jersey on Saturday.

