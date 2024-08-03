Paris 2024: India beat Australia at Olympics men's hockey after 52 years

Harmanpreet Singh's brace and another goalkeeping masterclass ensured that India stunned Australia 3-2 to win their final group match and move into the quarter-finals on a high on Friday, August 2. India also ended a 52-year wait for a win over Australia at the Olympics as the Indian team was at the height of its powers. Abhishek had given India the lead in the 12th minute, which was quickly doubled by Harmanpreet within a minute as Sreejesh continued to keep the Australian attacks at bay.

The Indian captain would then score the third goal early in the third quarter, while Australia made a comeback through Blake Govers to set up a thrilling finale in Paris. This was the 8th match between India and Australia this year, with the Aussies having won the previous 7 matches. India were looking to bounce back from their defeat to Belgium and had started the match strongly.

How the match went

India started the first quarter on the offensive as they had penetrated the D with ease. Shamsher Singh forced Andrew Charter into a save in the 3rd minute as the Australian slowly began to deal with the threat of the Indian attack. They launched a counter-attack with Thomas Craig forcing Sreejesh into action and making a save. In the 7th minute Jake Whetton came close to opening the scoring.

Australia were awarded a penalty corner, which India took advantage of and they began a counter-attack that would break the deadlock. The ball fell to Abhishek, who almost repeated the goal he had scored against Belgium, with a sharp turn and shot that gave Charter no chance. India would then double their lead via a penalty corner when Harmanpreet sent Charter the wrong way with his thunderous shot. Australia came to life and forced Sreejesh to make a couple of saves as the horn sounded.

Paris 2024 Olympics: India Schedule | Full Coverage | Medal Tables |

The third quarter was all about Australia, who started to press early and almost got one back when Tim Brands shot went just wide. Australia were awarded a penalty corner, which was saved by Sreejesh and the defence. However, the resistance was finally broken in the 25th minute when Australia converted a poor penalty corner to their advantage and Thomas Craig was able to convert a nice pass that went past Sreejesh.

India would be awarded a penalty corner but Harmanpreet's shot was well saved by Charter. Australia would end the quarter strongly as they forced Sreejesh into another big save to preserve India's lead.

The third quarter started well for India when they were awarded a penalty. Harmanpreet stepped up again and slotted the ball home to restore the 2-goal lead, while Australia were forced to rethink their strategies. Australia tried to put India under pressure and almost had a counter attack that would have made Sreejesh sweat. However, the final pass was poor.

Harmanpreet and Co. had a few chances of their own when Abhishek's shot was saved and a nice pass from Rajkumar almost found an Indian player. The Australian PC's problems in the match continued as their 5th attempt would also fail as Ockenden shot well over the post.

In the fourth quarter, Sukhjeet saw a strong pass which almost turned into the 4th goal. In the 6th minute of the 4th quarter, India got a PC and Harmanpreet's shot was well saved by Charter. India would get Abhishek in the box on a counter attack and he would get a PC from his shot. However, with Harmanpreet off the field, India failed to capitalize.

But the goal came and Mandeep did some brilliant stick work and set it up for Abhishek for the 4th goal. Or so we thought. But it was disallowed for a foul in the D. India looked threatening with Abhishek taking the lead and firing a nice shot.

Australia were awarded a penalty corner after a brilliant display and Blake Govers reduced the deficit to 3-2 with 5 minutes to go. The pressure was certainly there as Australia had the India player pinned down in their own half.

Australia would decide to replace Charter and bring in a flying keeper in the final 90 seconds of the game as they had possession. In the final few seconds Australia got the ball in the D when Sreejesh came running out to save the shot. There was a referral but it came to nothing as India moved into second place to end their campaign.

Published on: August 2, 2024

Switch