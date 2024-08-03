Paris Olympics: Medal day for China as badminton and table tennis doubles beckon





Switzerland's Leone Chiara won gold with an Olympic record of 464.4, while American Sagen Maddalena scored 463 to take silver. Zhang said she had to focus on staying calm during her first few matches. Zhang Qiongyue won bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final. Photo: Xinhua Actually, in such circumstances I forgot about the score and just focused on my movements, the 20-year-old said. Maybe I made some mistakes, but I had to concentrate on staying calm and being steadfast. It's such a big event. I haven't participated in many events like this. I needed this kind of experience. We have good training at home. My teammates helped me prepare for a big event like this, so I could stay calm. Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan continued China's gold medal sweep in diving competitions. The pair scored 446.10 in the men's synchro 3m springboard final, closely followed by Mexico's Juan Celaya and Osmar Olvera, who earned 444.03. A surprise seemed to be on the cards for a while, with Celaya and Olvera capitalizing on two bad dives from the Chinese duo to briefly take the lead in the fourth round. On the sixth and final dive, they needed a 96.84 from the judges for gold, but could only manage a 94.77. Britain's Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher won bronze with 438.15. “We have never had such a passionate, exciting and difficult competition. This is the first time we have faced such a challenge,” Wang told reporters. We made some mistakes, but I told him [Long] to find himself and just perform at his normal level, which tells him that he has nothing to be afraid of. In table tennis, world number 2 Chen Meng reached the women's semi-finals by beating South Korean Shin Yu-bin in three sets. Three hours later, China's Sun Yingsha, the world number 1, defeated Japan's Hina Hayata in the other semi-final, also 4-0. Chen and Sun will play the women's final tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. It will be the seventh time since the Olympic debut in 1988 that the final will be played against two Chinese athletes. In the men's singles, Fan Zhendong was the only Chinese competitor left. He defeated Frances Felix Lebrun 4-0 to reach the Olympic final for the second consecutive time after winning gold in Tokyo. He will face Sweden's Truls Moregard, who surprisingly won in the round of 16 against world number 1 Wang Chuqin. The final is on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Friday started with a final of the women's doubles badminton tournament, in which China also participated in the final. In the first semi-final, top seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan defeated Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan 2-1. Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning are the other finalists, beating Japanese Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 2-0. The men's doubles team of Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang will face Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the gold medal battle after the Chinese defeated Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi-yik 2-1.

