France knocks out Argentina as Mateta wins Olympic football match | Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Was there ever a chance that this opportunity would pass without a sound? The red flags were clear from the moment that France and Argentina found themselves, against all odds, evenly matched in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games. By the end of the match, the tensions that had built up during a frantic closing stage boiled over, and the animosity of the past three weeks crystallised into a seething brawl that spilled from the pitch to the tunnel, with players from both sides rushing in to continue the row.

France had won, and what a sweet victory it was. Perhaps it was their obvious joy, partly manifested in a post-match red card for midfielder Enzo Millot for goading the opposition bench, that so enraged the Argentine players. By then all hell had broken loose, barely a member of either contingent was still involved and Alexandre Lacazette had to be physically restrained from returning for another confrontation. Unpacking who said what to whom would require a crack team of detectives, but the crux of the matter was that France had made a point that they felt needed to be emphasised.

Argentina wanted to spoil the celebration, but they made it even better, said Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose early header proved the match-winner. Mateta joined his team-mates in jumping back to celebrate after hostilities had died down, their joy clearly heightened by the losing team’s reaction.

The song sung by several Argentine Copa America-winning teams last month, which named French players of African descent, caused an international incident and justified pain in a country whose diversity is a superpower. The footballers knew how important it was to defend their homeland, its dominant values ​​and, last but not least, themselves.

It was an important game because we felt insulted, all of France felt insulted and we ended up winning the game, said Sevilla centre-back Loc Bad. As proceedings were building up to a wild 10 minutes of added time, Bad pushed Argentine substitute Lucas Beltrn off the ball and leaned over him as he fell, clearly directing words at his face. By then, something was clearly brewing and it was no surprise when chaos broke out.

It was nothing, we were just celebrating and they didn't like it, Bad said, keeping a straight face. They were insulting us the whole game. I don't know what they were saying because they were speaking Spanish, but they were making gestures.

Afterwards, Millot, who is suspended for the semi-final against Egypt, said that the grim context of the match had given us a boost. France certainly started like a train and so did their fans, who whistled the Argentine anthem and booed when the visitors' names were announced. Julin lvarez and Nicols Otamendi, two of the three players who came into this group directly from the Copa, were given special attention.

Both were helpless when that whirlwind of a kick-off, led by a maniacal Michael Olise, brought rich rewards. Olise won a corner in the fifth minute and struck it perfectly to meet the run of Mateta, until recently a Crystal Palace team-mate, who fired a fine finish over Gernimo Rulli.

Jean-Philippe Mateta fires high to head France into an early lead. Photo: Stphane Mah/Reuters

Perhaps it was right that Mateta, whose father was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, delivered the blow. He is as French as anyone; like the rest of a team that covered every blade of grass, midfielder Manu Kon set a fierce tone and hardly gave up.

skip the newsletter promotion To apply for Olympic and Paralympic briefing Our daily email briefing will keep you up to date with all developments surrounding the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Privacy Statement: Newsletters may include information about charities, online advertising and content funded by third parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to improve our website and the Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion

Argentina wasted chances to equalise, notably with a first-half sitter for Giuliano Simeone and a Beltran attempt, leaving their manager Javier Mascherano, yellow carded for his own bit of needle in a throwback to the past, holding his head in his hands. In a bizarre, basketball-style final that saw VAR disallow an Olise goal, they threatened constantly, but an equaliser would have been undeserved on balance.

Then came the scenes that will dominate any reflection on this encounter and it was all a stark contrast to earlier in the day, when a version of this contest was contested on a handball court 300 miles away in Paris. It was no surprise to hear a wave of boos as Argentina’s names were read out, but perhaps it was also no surprise that the announcer attempted to dampen any hostility in a deliberately family-oriented atmosphere.

Handball is not a sport to boo, handball is a fair sport, he preached. So make some noise for Argentina, come on!. A few spectators joined in, albeit muted, before France won 28-21.

The loudest noise came nine hours later in Bordeaux. Henry had little comment on the transformation of the pitch into a battlefield and chided Millot for his interference with such consequences. He felt that his players could have kept a cooler head in protecting their lead. But perhaps this was never an evening to be tempered by moderation. France made their statement loud enough for all to hear.