Indian hockey team ends 52-year wait, beats Australia at Paris Olympics | Hockey News

The French call it l'echelle de Zidane.

Loosely translated as the Zidane Scale, it is an expression used to describe the enjoyment generated by a sporting spectacle. On a Zidane Scale of 10′, the scenes at the historic Yves du Manoir stadium would top the charts.

After years of pain, erasing the memories of all spankings recent and old, India defeated Australia, their bete noire, 3-2 in their final match of Pool B. The improbable victory meant they finished second behind Belgium and a quarter-final against either Great Britain (a possible revenge for India's eighth match win at the Tokyo Games) or Germany.

This must be a new feeling for an Indian hockey fanatic. He is used to seeing the team getting trounced by the Kookaburras on the big stages until Friday. India had not beaten Australia at the Olympics since Munich 1972.

What was different, you ask? Nothing special, it was the closest India came to playing a perfect game, returning to their roots of fast, counter-attack hockey, making none of their trademark mistakes and making impeccable decision-making.

As was the case in Tokyo, where India finished on the podium for the first time since 1980, it was goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who had the final say. With Australia upping the ante in the final five minutes by reducing a 1-3 deficit to 2-3, they made a final push in India D with seconds to play.

Sreejesh stepped out of his line to block the attack and was on his backside as an Australian forward fired a desperate shot into a crowded D. Sreejesh extended his left hand and parried the ball. The hooting went off and the Indians let out a huge, audible sigh. They were exhausted to celebrate this huge victory, which has the potential to be a transformative moment in their campaign.

During Tokyo 2020, PR Sreejesh played a crucial role in helping India win their first hockey medal at the Olympics since 1980. (Reuters)

It was poetic that Sreejesh, who made numerous match-winning saves, including from close range, had the final decisive touch. In his farewell tournament, he can now boast something that previous generations have not done, in addition to the Olympic bronze he already has.

But this match wasn’t just about Sreejesh. It took a complete team effort from India to prevent Australia from wreaking the havoc they had in Tokyo and all the other major tournament matches before. It also took a huge tactical intervention from coach Craig Fulton, who is revealing his cards one by one.

The striking difference was how India attacked. Up until his game, India had been largely patient in their build-up, passing the ball carefully to avoid losing possession, spotting gaps in the pitch and then moving forward. Passing sideways is not how India played. A team that likes to be direct, the players seemed a little limited in this approach, unable to show the full extent of their ability.

On Friday they were liberated. Like the India of old, they went from zero to a hundred in the blink of an eye, complimenting the pace with impeccable precision. It was a rare day when the ball flowed effortlessly from stick to stick (some of India’s one-touch play in the attacking third was scintillating), the kicking errors were few and far between and the decisions were spot-on.

The final piece, the decision-making, was clearly visible in the way India scored the first goal. Lalit Upadhyay got the ball in Australia’s D and shot, but the keeper blocked it. The ball landed on the stick of Abhishek, who didn’t panic or pass.

The young Haryana forward, who was trained in his early years by a Hindi teacher, needed a few touches to bring the ball to the top of the D where he is most comfortable, and on the turn he unleashed a powerful strike that the Australian keeper had no chance to save. Like the trademark tomahawks of Indian legend Gaganajit Singh and the dribble that became synonymous with Dhanraj Pillay, the shot on the turn is fast becoming Abhishek’s signature.

The 12th-minute goal seemed to have shocked Australia, who are used to scoring first in this match. Today it was India who showed the same level of ruthlessness. A minute later it was Manpreet Singh, who was immense; he joined the attacks and helped the defence; he even made a last-ditch goal-line recovery on a rare occasion when Sreejesh was beaten and then played a through ball that even Zidane would have been proud of.

From the middle of the pitch he played a pass that opened up Australia’s defence, caused panic and led to a penalty corner being given away. India’s conversion rate was unimpressive, having scored just three from a set piece of 26 attempts. But the hockey gods were kind to them today and captain Harmanpreet Singh needed just one chance to get on the scoreboard. The cannon-like shot he fired flew low and landed on the wooden boards; the sweet sound of India doubling their lead.

Australia played an average tournament by their own standards (they beat New Zealand 5-0 on Thursday), but even they didn't see this coming.

But Australia would not give up easily. And when Thomas Craig took full advantage of a defensive error to pull one back in the 25th minute, the ghosts of the past would have returned to haunt the Indian fans who had braced themselves for another meltdown.

It never came. On the contrary. India grew in confidence with every passing minute; they defended their D so well that Australia did not get a single free throw on goal. If they got past the defence, Sreejesh was there to stop them. And if the keeper was beaten too, Indian defenders would come out of nowhere to stop the ball from going in.

The work ethic they put in showed how badly India wanted this win. The third goal India scored had all the elements of this. Moments after the restart in the third quarter, Tom Wickham stole the ball from Hardik Singh and headed for goal, but was stopped by an onrushing Sreejesh. The keeper cleared the ball, leading to an immediate transition.

Within microseconds, India was in Australia’s half. Mandeep Singh did what Mandeep Singh does to provoke a foul. It earned India a penalty corner, which was stopped by the Australian defender at the goal post with his foot. It resulted in a penalty stroke that Harmanpreet converted to put India 3-1 up.

Australia kept coming back and made it 3-2 in the 55th minute. Without Sreejesh they could have equalised in the last second.

Under Fulton, India have climbed Table Mountain and the Alps as a team-building exercise. But there is no mountain higher than Australia. On Friday, they conquered that too.