ECB to pay Zimbabwe Touring fee for 2025 test

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will become the first host body in the modern era to pay a touring fee for bilateral cricket when Zimbabwe hosts a one-off Test next year, ECB chief executive Richard Gould has said.

Gould told Sky Sports on Friday that the ECB and other financially strong boards, such as the Indian and Australian boards, had a major responsibility to ensure the competitiveness of Test cricket.

The sport's longest format has become less popular outside the sport's core countries due to the rise of lucrative Twenty20 competitions worldwide and as smaller nations struggle to meet the growing financial costs of Test cricket.

“If you look at the revenue from the ICC or the revenue from bilateral cricket, the way it's delivered now is actually quite old-fashioned,” Gould said.

“Normally the touring team comes into the country itself and then the accommodation and everything else is taken care of, but there is no cost to that team that is on tour. Next year, when we play Zimbabwe, there will be a fee for that team that is on tour.”

The Test will be played in May at a venue yet to be determined. It will be the first time Zimbabwe has travelled to England for bilateral cricket since 2003.

Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford