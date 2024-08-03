Tennis Olympic Games Paris 2024: Czech Republic takes gold in mixed doubles





For the first time in history, the Czech Republic has won the gold medal in mixed doubles at the Olympic Games. Katerina Siniakova And Tomas Machac took home the mixed Olympic title on Friday after the pair Xinyu Wang And Zhizhen Zheng of China in the mixed doubles final, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8. Siniakova entered the Olympic tennis tournament after winning the women's doubles title at Wimbledon last month with American Taylor Townsend. Siniakova's gold medal adds to her robust trophy collection, which includes nine Grand Slam women's doubles titles and the women's doubles gold medal from the 2020 Games. The 2024 Paris Games will mark Siniakova's first mixed doubles appearance at the Olympics, and only her third appearance with Machac. Machac's best Grand Slam performance came alongside his opponent on the other side of the court, Zheng. The pair reached the semifinals at both the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year. Zheng's partner Wang made her mixed doubles debut for the first time at the Paris Games. The Czechs wasted no time in the first set and managed to take advantage of two breaks, which meant they won the first set in just 23 minutes. Wang and Zheng were not to go down so easily and at 5-all in the second, they broke Machac's serve to tip the balance in their favor. In the final game, the Chinese hit a backhand winner to take the set from the Czechs. With sets tied, the teams forced a super tie-break third set. After consistently leveling the score, the Chinese team lost a crucial point at 8-8 with a double fault. On match point, Machac's serve was answered by a return from Wang, who hit the ball into the net, giving the Czech Republic the gold medal. MATCH STATISTICS From left to right: Wang Getty Images The Canadian team of Felix Auger-Aliassime And Gabriela Dabrowski surpassed Demi Schuurs And Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6(2), to take home the bronze medal. The Canucks served the Dutch three aces in their 1 hour, 33 minute medal match. MATCH STATISTICS I MIXED DOUBLES Mixed doubles tennis medals at the 2024 Olympic Games Country Team members Czech Republic Katerina Siniakova And Tomas Machac China Xinyu Wang And Zhizhen Zheng Canada Felix Auger-Aliassime And Gabriela Dabrowski

