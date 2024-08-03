Steph Curry Meets Bay Area Table Tennis Stars





Steph Curry has been a huge fan of the US table tennis team since the beginning of the Olympic Games. On Friday he had the chance to meet the players. Lily Zhang, Rachel Sung, Amy Wang and Kanak Jha attended Team USA's basketball practice ahead of a game against Puerto Rico on Saturday. When practice was over, Curry walked up to the table tennis stars with a ping-pong ball and asked the entire team to sign it. The players looked stunned, but promptly signed the ball for the Warriors legend. Steph got his table tennis ball all over the place @usatabletennis team! 🇺🇸🏓@StephenCurry30 X #USABMNT photo.twitter.com/q6aSr58G59 — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 2, 2024 Zhang, who grew up in Palo Alto and attended Cal, just completed her fourth Olympic Games, this time reaching the round of 16, the furthest an American woman has ever advanced in Olympic table tennis. NBA star Anthony Edwards was in attendance for her victory in the round of 16. He had previously criticized the opening ceremony, when he claimed he could take one point off one of the table tennis participants in the Olympics. Curry assured him he wouldn't score a single point. Zhang, an Olympian since she was 16, told the New York Times This kind of thing happens all the time. When she was at Cal, she said there were constantly “frat guys” who would challenge her, and occasionally she would give them the privilege of playing opposite an Olympian. “I would rush them a little bit, give them a little bit,” the 28-year-old said, “and then destroy their egos.” Jha, from Milpitas, was also defeated in the round of 16, but not before making history as the first American to make it that far. Sung, from San Jose, will partner Wang in the women's doubles event. Their first match is against Germany on Tuesday at 1 a.m. PT. Originally published: August 2, 2024 at 4:40 pm

