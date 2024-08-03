Kentucky agrees to probation, vacates all 2021 football wins due to NCAA violations | Louisville Sports





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In a decision that harks back to the days when the NCAA strictly enforced amateurism, the University of Kentucky football program has agreed to put the program on probation for two years and vacate all 10 wins from the 2021 season after it was determined that 11 of its players received impermissible benefits. UK self-reported the violations in September 2022, holding two players, star running back Chris Rodriguez and linebacker Jordan Wright, out of the competition at the start of the 2022 season for what was then called an undisclosed off-field matter. Both players played every game in 2021. A press release from the NCAA Friday morning said at least 11 Kentucky players received compensation for work they did not perform at UK HealthCare between spring 2021 and March 2022. Eight of them continued to play and received expenses even though they were ineligible. The penalties for Level 2 violations (the less severe of the NCAA's levels of serious violations) include a fine paid by the university and the forfeiture of all 10 wins from 2021, including the Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa, plus two years of probation. “When UK became aware of the issues, we conducted a thorough investigation, reported the violations to the NCAA and imposed our own sanctions,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in a statement released Friday. “Much of this has been communicated and reported previously. Today's announcement by the NCAA represents a final determination and imposition of sanctions regarding the UK Athletics program. . . . We respect the findings. There is a process. We participated in it. We accept the final resolution and we are moving forward.” Capilouto added that the NCAA “affirms the rigor of our adherence to athletics' rules and reporting systems as it relates to the football program.” Of course, players can now be paid for their name, image and likeness. And if a legal settlement is approved, universities may be allowed to pay players directly. In 2021, however, that wasn't the law of the land. The agreed-upon settlement will also strip the statistics of the affected players, including Rodriguez's 3,644 rushing yards, which ranks sixth in school history. No players are named in the NCAA or UK report. “Our compliance office discovered both violations and has been working for the past three years to find a way to resolve them, a resolution that we have now received,” said Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart. “So we are grateful that the process has concluded and that we are ready to move forward. This has been a long process, but I am grateful to the people in our department who worked hard to bring it to a close. I do not want what we are announcing today to negate the efforts of young people over the past two decades in our program.” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, speaking at schools' media day Friday morning, has not yet commented on the NCAA probation order released in the afternoon. Today’s NCAA announcement also included probation for the school’s swimming program, which the school found had committed practice-hour violations under the tenure of departed coach Lars Jorgensen. The coach and the school are also the subject of a federal Title IX lawsuit filed by former players and assistant coaches alleging sexual abuse by the coach and inaction by the university. Those cases were not connected to the NCAA’s findings. Related Stories: Copyright 2024 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wdrb.com/sports/kentucky-agrees-to-probation-vacates-all-2021-football-wins-for-ncaa-violations/article_a7cc0726-50f4-11ef-abe0-8fab71d500d4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos