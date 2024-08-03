2024 Olympic Women's Tennis Finals Schedule: Zheng vs. Vekic Live Stream | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images The draw for the women's singles at the Paris Olympics has begun. Sixth-seeded Qinwen Zheng surprised Iga Swiatek in straight sets to reach the gold medal match. The 21-year-old has her sights set on the prize, but first she faces a tough showdown with Donna Vekic. The 28-year-old, who achieved her best ever result this season (semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2024), was dominant in her Olympic campaign, losing only one set. Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain: the winner will be the first competitor from her country to hold aloft the Olympic gold medal in women's tennis. Zheng will probably start as favorite, although there is not much difference between the two. That promises to be an exciting final. Below you will find information on how to watch Saturday's final. Vekic and Zheng face each other for the third time in their careers (draw 11). Zheng won the last meeting in three sets in Zhuhai last year. Vekic emerged victorious in their first meeting, a 2021 Round of 32 clash in Courmayeur. While Zheng has just achieved the biggest and most improbable victory of her career, Vekic has also shown that no moment is too big. It is striking that the Croat reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2024 and he continues to excel there. Both players have tremendous firepower on their ground thrusts, but it may be Zheng's defense that proves decisive. The 21-year-old is playing with incredible momentum and if she can get anywhere near her semi-final, this is her chance.

