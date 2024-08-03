Paris 2024 Olympic Games – GB Men v Germany

Great Britain 1 (0)

Furlong (49, PC)

Germany 2 (2)

Rhr (19, field play; 25, PS)

In their final Pool B match, Great Britain took on world champions Germany to see who could get the most points and top the table for the quarter-finals. Germany took a two-goal lead in the second quarter with both goals from Christopher Rhr, before GB pulled a goal back from Furlong in the fourth quarter and then had another goal disallowed by Morton in the closing stages to make it 2-1. GB finished third in the pool and now face India in the quarter-finals.

The first quarter of the match started with both teams trying to open each other up, passing the ball around but not creating any significant chances. Germany pressed high and looked for an opportunity to counter, while Great Britain used air attacks to get past the press.

For the first of what would be two disallowed goals in the game for GB, a good steal saw James Albery run into space to the right of the circle and slot the ball across goal. The ball found Will Calnan and deflected under the German keeper, but was adjudged to have hit Calnan's foot. Both teams had chances in the final few minutes, with Zach Wallace picking up the ball, turning and running towards goal, only to have the keeper save the ball with his glove. Germany broke through immediately, with Olly Payne having to save a reverse-stick shot from the penalty spot.

In a devastating second quarter, the Germans capitalised on two chances and clinically scored two goals. As they had threatened, a German interception saw the ball run to the right and fire into the top of the circle for Rhr. He turned on his reverse away from GB's Sanford and fired a powerful strike past Payne inside his right post. 1-0 to Germany. The second, followed on 25 minutes, after a GB foul led to a penalty corner. The ball was flicked into the top of the circle and the drag flick struck Tom Sorsby, who was defending the goal, in the body. It was a penalty stroke for Germany that Christopher Rhr coolly placed inside the right post to make it 2-0 to Germany.

With the lead, Germany tried to hold on to the ball for a long time in the third quarter, and in doing so determined the tempo of the game. GB did create some chances, through Wallace with a reverse stick shot from open play and then a series of penalty corners, but Ward's drag flicks could not find a way through the advancing German defence.

In what proved to be a pulsating final 15 minutes, Great Britain regained their footing with a penalty corner goal. Gareth Furlong scored his third of the tournament with another powerful drag flick that saw him pass the German goalkeeper low to his right.

On fifty minutes GB thought they had Lee Morton's equaliser from another penalty corner. Ward's slide at the top of the circle broke to Morton who drove to the right of goal and pushed low past the keeper. But by referral the first injection had not been outside the circle before it was stopped.

In the final minute with Payne out and 11 outfield players GB forced a penalty corner. Furlong's first attempt was saved by German keeper Danneberg's stick and then Furlong's second drag went painfully high and hit the left post. The final score was 2-1 to Germany.

The British men's team quarter-final is against India on Sunday at 9am UK time.

Are you inspired by hockey in Paris? Get involved and take a stick with you this summer, there is plenty for you to do.