Alexis and Felix, and the story of the French table tennis brother and sister | Olympic Games

Paris: The mother of Felix and Alexis, who are the main ingredients of Team Lebrun and who created a special brother-sister competition in French sport, knew at that moment that her sons were destined for an adventure in table tennis.
One day Felix couldn't stop crying. He wanted to play ping-pong with his father. He was sobbing so much, says Dominique Lebrun. He must have been 18 months old.
At 17, he will represent France alongside the older Alexis at the Olympic Games in their home country. On Sunday, he will attempt to win his country’s first ever table tennis medal at the Games, in the bronze medal match (he lost to Fan Zhendong of China in the semi-finals on Friday). Next week, he will team up with Alexis for the team events, hoping to go far as well.
All of France is rooting for the brothers, and all of Paris seems to flock to the South Paris Arena for their matches. You know a Lebrun is in action when the thumping chants reach a crescendo. Harmeet Desai felt it in his first round match against Felix. And so did Lin Yun-ju in the quarterfinals, where Alexis, whom he had lost in the previous round, was shouting along from the stands.
Felix, three years younger than Alexis, 20, is the world number 5, the only non-Chinese in the top five. Alexis, ranked 16th, defeated Fan, the then dominant world number 1, last year. The two led the French team to silver at this year’s World Team Championships in Busan, losing only to China. Individually and together, their rise in the World TT has been mesmerizing.
Their rise to global stardom began in Montpellier, in the South of France, where they grew up in a family of paddlers. Their father, Stephane, played the sport at the highest level and their uncle, Christophe Legout, was a three-time Olympic table tennis player. Both children played multiple sports: TT, tennis and basketball, but ping-pong, as they call it, would always be their calling since they picked it up at the age of three.
My father and uncle probably had some influence, but I loved playing video games and ping-pong anyway, says Felix.
I didn't ask myself any questions. I loved being in a ping-pong room, says Alexis.
Alexis was the first to climb the ladder, winning the junior national title in 2020. Injuries held him back a bit, but Felix quickly made progress, with help from various parts of his family and a Chinese man with a unique grip who trained in Istres, a town near Marseille.
All the players I met when I went to watch my father and uncles play in Istres influenced me, Felix said. And Chen Jian inspired me to use the penholder grip. Of course Alexis helped me a lot in learning about table tennis and how to play.
They played well, with promising results. Their big breakthrough came in the last few years. Both brothers believe it is a result of training together during the Covid pandemic, and reuniting with their first coach Nathanael Molin.
My father really appreciated him and knew his skills and motivation, says Alexis. They talked a lot together and decided to create Team Lebrun.
Team Lebrun has been on a roll since then. Felix has won gold at the 2023 European Games, a number of WTT Contender titles, including this year in Goa, and broken into the top five. Alexis took bronze at the same tournament, won a third straight national title this year and is part of a rare fan-beating club.
It may not have been Felix who had to battle Fan on Friday, but the TT world sees the Lebruns as future challengers to the Chinese stranglehold on the sport.
It's a big challenge for us and an exciting one, and I think people say this because we were at the top of the rankings very quickly, says Felix. We know how hard it is to beat the Chinese. But we believe we can do it.
Alexis has seen his younger brother pass him by and yet, in this pure relationship, he couldn’t be prouder. I’m very happy and proud of our journey for both of us. I know it’s quite rare, he says. Felix is an incredible player, very young to be in the top 5. I don’t see him as a competitor, unless I have to play him in an official match.
That’s where Alexis gets the bragging rights, and where Felix is often teased. Alexis has always beaten Felix in an official match, including twice in the finals of their national championships in 2023 and 2024. Felix stood on the field in tears after last year’s final as Alexis encouraged the crowd to celebrate. When he was done, he walked up to put his arm around Felix. They’re rivals. They’re brothers.
I'm a little bit ahead of him in the rankings, so we both have our own little victory, Felix chuckles. Of course I want to beat him in a match one day. I've already beaten him in training, so maybe soon in real matches!
The two share all that chitchat and spend time together traveling around the world for tournaments. They go for walks, play Switch, watch YouTube videos, warm up together and talk a lot about TT, except when the other one doesn't feel like it. We can easily tell each other when we need some rest, says Alexis.
We go out to eat with friends or to Alexis' apartment and just do the normal things in life with your brothers, says Felix.
The mother wouldn't want it any other way. They're just brothers who get along really well. They're happy to be together, says Dominique. They've been close since they were little and it's a real blessing for them to be able to share the same passion.
And the same goals. Both want to keep climbing the rankings, win major tournaments and medals and break new ground in world table tennis. And in doing so, keep turning chapters in the history of French table tennis and the sport.
Winning big competitions gives you great emotions, and I want to feel that for a long time, says Felix. If I can experience them with my brother during the Olympics, I will be even happier.
