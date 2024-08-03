Sports
Andy Murray retires after historic career | ATP Tour
celebrating andy murray
Andy Murray retires after a history-making career
The Scot retired after competing in the Paris Olympics
August 1, 2024
AFP/Getty Images
Andy Murray waves to the crowd after the final match of his career on Thursday evening.
By ATP staff
Andy Murray has retired from professional tennis after competing at the Paris Olympics, where he reached the quarter-finals of the men's doubles tournament with Daniel Evans.
The 37-year-old will be remembered for a career full of historic performances, which he achieved against some of the best players in tennis history.
“I gave as much as I could to the career,” Murray said shortly after he and Evans parted company with Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. “There are obviously things I look back on that I would have done differently, but it's been a tough time winning major titles in the sport with the players that came before me. I'm proud of my achievements, my efforts and I'm looking forward to a longer rest now.
“I'm sad to be done, but the last few weeks since we arrived here have been great. I've had a lot of fun with the team.”
After his final match on Thursday night, the LTA announced that the arena at the Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club will be renamed 'The Andy Murray Arena' in recognition of his record five titles at the venue. The LTA will also invest £5 million in a new flagship tennis centre for the sport in Scotland at Park of Keir, near Murray's hometown of Dunblane. The project will be led by Andy's mother, Judy.
Check out all the content in our 'Celebrating Andy' series
In November 2016, Murray became the first British player to reach the No. 1 position in the PIF ATP rankings at the age of 29. This makes him the second-oldest player to ever debut at No. 1, after John Newcombe, who was 30 when he accomplished the feat in 1974.
Murray ended the year on a 24-match winning streak, a run that saw him win five consecutive titles, including two ATP Masters 1000 trophies and victory at the prestigious Nitto ATP Finals, where he defeated world No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the title match to secure ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF honours. The Scot held the top spot for a total of 41 weeks in his career, which places him 14th out of the 29 players to have reached the world No. 1 ranking.
ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi said: “Andy has been an inspirational and important force in our sport for so many years. He embodies the values of hard work, sportsmanship and never giving up – with his unwavering love of the game endearing him to millions of fans. His remarkable achievements on the field over the past two decades speak for themselves. Equally, it is his contributions off the field, building the next generation of athletes and championing important causes, that will define his legacy. Congratulations Andy on an extraordinary career. Our sport has been incredibly lucky to watch you play, and we look forward with great excitement to what is next in your story.”
Murray became Britain's first Grand Slam singles champion since Virginia Wade in 1977 at the 2012 US Open, where he defeated Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final. The following year, he became Britain's first male Wimbledon champion since Fred Perry in 1936, ending the nation's 77-year wait for a home winner on the grass court.
The Scot became the first player to win two Olympic singles gold medals (2012 and 2016), beating Roger Federer in the London final and Juan Martin del Potro in the championship match in Rio de Janeiro. He also partnered Laura Robson to win the mixed doubles silver medal in 2012.
Murray has excelled at ATP Masters 1000 events, winning 14 elite-level titles, the fifth-most in the series' history (since 1990), behind only Djokovic (40), Rafael Nadal (36), Federer (28) and Andre Agassi (17). He has won seven of the nine Masters 1000 events.
The father of four was also a rival of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. Murray has 29 Lexus ATP Head2Head victories against the trio, with 11 against each of Djokovic and Federer, and seven against Nadal.
Murray has a total of 739 tour-level victories, the most among British men and the 14th most ever according to Infosys ATP Stats. Of those triumphs, 105 have come against top-10 opponents. The Scot has won 46 tour-level titles, including three majors (2012 US Open, 2013 Wimbledon, 2016 Wimbledon) and led Great Britain to Davis Cup glory in 2015.
The 71-time tour-level finalist qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals nine times (2008-2016), winning his last appearance in 2016. That year, he compiled a perfect 5-0 record, defeating Marin Cilic, Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka to win his group, Milos Raonic in the semifinals and Djokovic for the title.
Murray served the sport as a member of the ATP Player Advisory Council from 2016-18 and 2020-22. He has also consistently supported various causes, serving as a global ambassador for organizations such as UNICEF, United for Wildlife, Malaria No More and the World Wildlife Fund. Murray is one of only four players to receive the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award twice, joining Andre Agassi, Federer and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi.
Murray, winner of four ATP Awards (ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF (2016), Comeback Player of the Year (2019) and the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award (2014 and 2022), has also been an outspoken advocate for women, particularly those playing on the Hologic WTA Tour. He hired former WTA No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo as his coach.
On 16 May 2019, the then Prince Charles Murray was knighted at Buckingham Palace. On 17 October 2013, Prince William awarded Murray the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) medal.
Murray played his last singles match at the Cinch Championships, held in June at The Queen's Club, London. The Scot also played his 1,000th tour-level singles match there.
After the tournament he underwent minor back surgery with the hope of making a farewell singles appearance at Wimbledon, but settled for a memorable farewell on Centre Court in the men's doubles alongside his brother Jamie Murray in front of an adoring British crowd. He then played his final men's doubles tournament at the Olympics with Daniel Evans.
