How Indian hockey team ended half a century of injuries at Paris Olympics | News Paris Olympics 2024

It looks promising:

Hockey team

hit

Australia

for the first time since 1972 at the Olympic Games, finishes 2nd in Pool B

PARIS: This was a match to determine where India would finish on the points table in Pool B of the hockey league – a match against a team that India has been battling for years. India had not beaten Australia since the 1972 Munich Olympics. You wouldn't blame the Indian fans for being a little tense at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium here on Friday afternoon.For the Indian team, there was nothing to look back on. It was a clean slate. Before them, on Pitch 2, was a rival they had to beat. They were ready, they were motivated and they won 3-2, fighting until the last second.

It took a long time. 52 years to be exact, and it felt good to experience it.

What stood out in India's victory was their excellent defence – when the Aussies countered or when they were awarded penalty corners. Their off-the-ball running was spot on. They tried to close the channels in the midfield, which was well manned by experienced Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh. When the Aussies attacked down the flanks, the defenders, midfielders and even the forwards fought together to stop them.

“We knew they could be very dangerous on counter-attacks. We decided that we would win the one-on-one battles, give away penalty corners but not give them a free pass to our goal. We have a good penalty corner defence. We also kept adapting our strategy to the situation. We kept challenging each other when we needed man-to-man marking or zone marking. It worked,” Manpreet said later.

The defense was the platform that the forwards used very well to hit the Aussies hard. India's first goal even came through the field play in the first quarter. In an attack from the left in the 12th minute, Lalit Upadhyay shot hard on goal and Abhishek smashed the rebound into the pads of keeper Andrew Charter.

This came after Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made two great saves in the opening minutes. The 36-year-old, who was playing in his last Olympics, was as ever a tower of strength.

As the Kookaburras tried to hit back, the second goal came. In the next minute (13th minute) the Aussies tried to clear a long ball in their circle and gave away a penalty corner. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh who had already scored four goals here, scored his fifth goal by hitting the ball straight through the middle and onto the scoreboard.

In the second quarter, Australia pulled back a penalty corner from Craig Thomas. It was an indirect combination. A series of five passes beat the Indian defenders. At 2-1, India knew they had to score more to ensure they would take the full points.

It happened within minutes of the third quarter. India were awarded a penalty corner, their third, which was stopped on the goal line by an Australian player. India asked for a video referral which revealed a foul and a penalty stroke was awarded. Harmanpreet had no trouble slotting the ball home. At 3-1, India had a buffer.

In the final quarter, India looked to be leading 4-1 when Abhishek scored in a goal-line melee. The Aussies called for a video referee which showed a foul by Mandeep Singh for the final finish.

Relieved, the Aussies pressed on and got their second when a penalty was awarded for a foul inside the Indian circle. Blake Govers scored to make it 2-3. It remained that way when Sreejesh made a brave save in the dying seconds.

The goalkeeper later said that the strategy worked. “We played well against Belgium on Thursday, but we forgot to take our chances. Today our attackers took their chance. That worked for us. Yes, we defended very well.”

When asked about the 'Win it for Sreejesh' campaign, he said, “It feels good. I am trying my best not to disappoint the fans at home. I did end up taking a few knocks; my ribs are swollen, but I am happy.”