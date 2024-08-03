USA Table Tennis | US Olympic Table Tennis Team Meets NBA's Biggest Stars (Again)





USA Table Tennis visits USA Men's Basketball in Paris, France, to meet with them before their next match against Puerto Rico. August 2, 2024. Paris, France – August 2nd2024 Exactly one week ago, Stephen Curry (NBA – Golden State Warriors) met the US women's team on the Team USA boat during the opening ceremony and challenged Anthony Ant Edwards (NBA Minnesota Timberwolves). The now viral video has been viewed millions of times and many are eagerly awaiting the match between Ant and the women's team, to see if he can actually score 1 point. Although the match has yet to be scheduled, Ant and the USA Table Tennis athletes have supported each other throughout the first week of the Games as the competition on the basketball court and table tennis tables intensified. When Lily Zhang (USA) won an epic battle against Bruna Takahashi (BRA) in the round of 32 to reach the furthest point she has ever reached at the Olympics, none other than Anthony Edwards was in the stands, smiling and cheering her on. USA Table Tennis looks at the U.S. men's basketball team's practice court in preparation for their next match against Puerto Rico at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Paris, France, August 2, 2024. Today, USA Table Tennis cheered on USA Basketball on the court during their training session in Paris. Sitting on folding chairs and fresh from their own practice, Lily Zhang, Amy Wang, Rachel Sung and Kanak Jha watched the greats like Lebron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant train for two hours for their upcoming matches. With bright eyes and the excited smiles that only the Olympics can bring, Amy, Lily, Rachel and Kanak chatted with Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton as they took a short break. At the end of practice, the USA Table Tennis team asked Stephen Curry for autographs, and he returned the favor by asking for theirs in return. It was an Olympic moment of true respect for each other’s sport. Lily, Amy and Rachel will be back in action on August 6th in the Womens Team evente at 10:00 local time. The trio will face Germany in the opening round.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatt.org/news/2024/august/02/usa-table-tennis-olympic-team-meets-nbas-biggest-stars-again The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos