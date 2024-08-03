Mohammed Shami aims for return to India via domestic cricket | Cricket News





KOLKATA: Mohammed Shami is still not sure when he will be able to wear the Indian jersey again, but the pacer has decided to make his comeback through domestic cricket. Shami, who is recovering from an ankle surgery he underwent in February this year, has already started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, he is yet to bowl at full speed.

It is difficult to say when I will be back. I am trying my best but hopefully you will see me in the colours of Bengal before I put on the Indian shirt again, he said while being congratulated by the East Bengal club in Kolkata.

I will come to play two or three matches for Bengal and will be fully prepared for that, he added. He also made him available for the upcoming domestic season.

Interestingly enough, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also asked centrally contracted Indian players to prove themselves in domestic cricket if they want to play for the country.

The 33-year-old pacer said the injury hit him at a time when he was trying to recover from India's defeat in the ODI World Cup final.

We never thought the injury would be so serious. The plan was to tackle it after the T20 World Cup as we had the IPL and the ICC T20 mega event almost back to back after last year’s World Cup. But it got worse during the ODI World Cup itself and I didn’t think it was right to risk playing with it either, he recalled. Even the doctors couldn’t fathom that the injury would get so serious and take so long to heal, the pacer said.

Shami, India's leading wicket-taker at the 2023 World Cup, was forced to miss this year's IPL and also saw out India's T20 World Cup triumph at home.

To be honest, I was tense when South Africa came back in the final. Memories of our loss in the 2023 World Cup final came flooding back. But thankfully Suryakumar Yadav made that great catch to give us the trophy and it took a while to sink in that India had actually won it, Shami said.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly who was also honored in the evening, was also looking forward to Shami's comeback.

I am actually surprised to see that Shami has played only 101 ODI matches. Someone of his calibre and talent should have played many more, Ganguly said.

The former BCCI director recalls seeing Shami for the first time when he was playing for Bengal in the late 2000s.

Laxmi (Ratan Shukla) was the Bengal skipper then and I immediately told him that this boy (Shami) is an exceptional talent. I am happy to see him converting that talent into performance, he added.

“They say (Jasprit) Bumrah is the best pacer but Bumrah has become the best because he has Shami on the other side. So you have pressure from both sides,” Ganguly pointed out.

