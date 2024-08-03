Men's Tennis Bronze Medal Odds at 2024 Olympics, Musetti vs. Auger-Aliassime Predictions, Expert Betting Odds

The 11th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti will look to bounce back from a disappointing semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic when he takes on 13th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men's bronze medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday. Musetti had chances to gain momentum in both sets on Friday afternoon, but ultimately lost in straight sets. Auger-Aliassime is coming off a more decisive loss as Carlos Alcaraz won 6-1, 6-1. However, the Canadian recovered to win a bronze medal in the mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski.

Saturday morning’s match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The latest Paris Olympics tennis odds list Musetti as the -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line, while Auger-Aliassime is the +105 underdog. The over/under for total games is 22.5, with Musetti favored by 0.5 games. Before you pick Musetti vs. Auger-Aliassime or make any 2024 Olympic tennis predictions, you have to see what SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with renowned coach Nick Bollettieri at the IMG Academy in Florida, playing against the likes of Robert Farah, now one of the top-ranked doubles players in the world.

Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing tennis bets. He studies current form, players’ tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. Two months ago at the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women’s title.

Why you should support Musetti

Musetti couldn’t beat Djokovic in the big moments on Friday, but Auger-Aliassime is far less experienced in these types of matches. The Canadian has only reached the semi-finals twice in 2024 prior to this event, and is coming off a big loss to Alcaraz. He has also played mixed doubles every day this week, meaning he is less rested than Musetti in this match.

The Italian has reached the semi-finals five times in a row, taking a big step forward in his career this season. He became the first Italian to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic Games since 1984, and he can now win the country's first medal in tennis singles since 1924. Musetti is in much better form than Auger-Aliassime, making him the deserved favorite on Saturday.

Why you should support Auger-Aliassime

Although Alcaraz proved too much to handle on Friday, Auger-Aliassime has been on an impressive run at the Olympics, beating Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud in back-to-back matches to earn his right to compete for a singles medal. Auger-Aliassime also claimed a bronze medal in the mixed doubles on Friday afternoon, taking some of the pressure off himself for this match.

He was the first Canadian to reach the semi-finals at the Olympics, and rediscovered the top form he lost last year to injuries. Auger-Aliassime has won his last four sets against Musetti and holds a 3-2 lead in their all-time meetings. Musetti may be more disappointed to settle for a spot in the bronze medal match, while motivation should not be a problem for the Canadian.

How to Choose the Men's Singles Bronze Medal at the 2024 Olympics

