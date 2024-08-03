How to Save Test Cricket | Letters





THE EDITOR, Madam: Ian Bishop had a fascinating conversation with Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton on Sky Sports Cricket during the second Test match between England and West Indies, about the future of Test cricket. Test cricket remains, for me, the best format of the game. It is still a fascinating sport to watch and play, a true test of fitness, stamina, skill, patience and technique. Kraigg Brathwaite's feelings are part of the problem. He plays about six Test matches a year and, apart from regional four-day tournaments and county championships in England, that is the only unrestricted format of cricket practice and preparation he gets. The ICC have taken steps to modernise the game, such as having numbers and names on T-shirts which are now more marketable for the sport and the introduction of a Test Championship for which Test matches now have more meaning in terms of points qualification and an ultimate prize, credit to them, that is excellent. One simple way to revive Test cricket is to pump more money into Test matches and make Test cricket equally, if not more, lucrative than T20. Another way to improve the format is to convert associate countries into full members to play the format, such as USA, Netherlands, Canada, Kenya, Namibia, UAE and Nepal. More players, more competition. There was a time when people were tired of watching England vs Australia over and over again. We have reached that stage now. We saw the crowds that turned out for Nepal in the T20 qualifiers, and that is the kind of crowds that would turn out for Test matches, at least for Nepal. Their population and internal continental rivalries would mean that the cost of putting on series, matches and facilities would be much lower. For the West Indians, Test cricket needs to go back to the communities. Empty stadiums during Test matches are a problem, but that is compensated for by broadcasters. So if that is the case, let’s have more of them. A good example is the North Zone Cricket Council in Trinidad and Tobago. They have a two-day format that unites communities and welcomes school teams such as St Mary’s and Fatima to play, Joshua Da Silva is a product of that initiative. Also, the T20 franchise format that is slowly becoming inflated will now negotiate better performing players at a lower price, meaning that better players would prefer higher salaries for the longer format. An interesting point is that using the Indian, West Indian and English diaspora in these countries is a way to level the playing field. Make it easier for players to represent other countries. David Wiese for Namibia and Corey Anderson for the USA for example. Like franchise cricket, do it on the international stage, this time with passports. So, T20 is not a problem but rather an opportunity for growth and an olive branch for cricket to spread to untouched parts of the world, especially countries where the popularity of ‘stick and a ball’ sports like hockey, baseball, tennis and lacrosse is high. So the ICC needs to adopt a business mindset, make T20 its wild card and use it to catapult Test cricket to new heights, in the same way T20 used Test cricket to do so. KENDEL KARAN Chaguanas Trinidad and Tobago

