Four Overreactions as Ole Miss Prepares for Football Season

OXFORD Ole Miss's two spring practices are now behind us, and they're packed with tidbits we can use to figure out what coach Lane Kiffin's Rebels will look like in 2024.

Before Ole Miss returns to practice on Monday, let's take a moment to exaggerate what we've seen so far.

Ole Miss's offensive line may not look so different after all

Ole Miss offers fewer opportunities to view team periods than last year, so there aren't many data points available to compile the depth chart.

The first offensive line unit the Rebels trotted onto the practice field when they opened their preseason on Wednesday was notable, though. From left to right: Jayden Williams, Caleb Warren, Gerquan Scott, Jeremy James and Micah Pettus. It did not include transfers Diego Pounds or Julius Buelow. (Another transfer, Nate Kalepo, was not involved on Wednesday and wore a black no-contact jersey on Thursday.)

There’s plenty of time for that unit to change before Ole Miss starts on Aug. 31. Kiffin made it clear he doesn’t yet know his starters at that position. Given the partial access, it’s also possible Pounds or Buelow could be involved with the first unit in later practices.

But what we saw certainly challenges the assumption that the Ole Miss offensive line will be loaded with three or four transfers when they take the field against Furman. It's a position to keep an eye on as the preseason progresses.

Ole Miss football has the best wide receiver room in the country

After sitting out the spring and much of South Carolina’s 2023 season, Juice Wells is healthy. And he looks great.

Let’s take a look at the group the former second-team All-SEC player joins. There’s Tre Harris, who will battle Mizzou’s Luther Burden for the right to be the conference’s top wideout. And then there’s Jordan Watkins, who returns for a fifth year after racking up 741 receiving yards last season. Behind that trio is ultra-talented sophomore Ayden Williams, who was perhaps the most impressive of the bunch during the 2023 preseason, and Cayden Lee, who performed well enough to start for an injured Watkins against Penn State in the Peach Bowl. True freshman Noreel White has also flashed.

And then there’s Deion Smith, who posted on social media that he’s now in Oxford. As of Friday morning, he wasn’t on the Ole Miss roster, but he could be soon. He’s the nation’s top junior college prospect and has already proven that he belongs in the SEC with a strong freshman season at LSU.

From top talent like Harris and Wells to the depths, it's an abundance of riches. Keeping everyone happy and engaged will be a challenge.

Ulysses Bentley IV can carry the load for Ole Miss football. But will he get the chance?

Ulysses Bentley IV, who is listed at 200 pounds by Ole Miss, said Wednesday that he is 205 pounds. He also said he played most of last season at about 188 pounds, despite being listed at 200 in the preseason media guide.

His goal in adding weight? To increase his durability while maintaining his speed.

“I feel really heavy for some reason,” Bentley joked. “I still have my speed.”

Bentley hasn't carried the ball more than 100 times since his redshirt freshman season at SMU, when he rushed 170 times for 913 yards and 11 touchdowns. There's a world in which he gets that kind of volume again this season with the Rebels, though he'll have to outpace transfers Rashad Amos and Henry Parrish Jr. to earn it.

Kiffin said he's open to a number of different ways to set up his backfield.

“I don't really care which way it goes,” Kiffin said. “Whether it's one guy that's so far ahead that one guy does it, or whether it's two or three. We're just going to find the best way to win.”

The backup quarterback job at Ole Miss Football could be available

When asked about backup quarterbacks Walker Howard and Austin Simmons, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart said he's looking forward to seeing the two go head to head.

“It's going to be a great game,” Dart said.

That is remarkable. It is important to have a good backup for Dart this season, but it also has consequences for 2025, now that Dart has exhausted his eligibility.

Simmons, who opted not to undergo Tommy John surgery after injuring his elbow while playing baseball this spring, appears set to play a full season.

