How Roger Federer rode tennis' beautiful wave for 24 years

When Roger Federer sees pictures of himself playing tennis, he struggles to realize that it's him. It's amazing to think that I used to be there, on the biggest stages. It's almost surreal that this used to be my life.

During his 24-year career, he explains, he was in a tunnel, he was riding the beautiful wave, he was running around the world, he was running on the tennis court, he was fighting, he was always trying to be alert, he was ready for the next press conference, the next meet and greet, he was posing with a fan. So when you suddenly break away, it almost feels like it wasn't me.

Federer retired in 2022 at the age of 41, having won 20 Grand Slams and lit up tennis with his grace on and off the court. He’s still a gentleman, smiling as he appears on Zoom at the appointed time for this interview. But now that he’s retired, he can look back on the forces that made his career possible. His recollections are backed by images from a slick new photo biography, which chronicles his journey from blond kid with a racket to shaggy young pro to the world’s best player, and his career-defining rivalry with Rafael Nadal. Federer has now reached the distance to explain Federer.

“I didn't grow up with people telling me I was going to be the best player in the world. When I was 14, my God, I was so far away from actually having that belief,” he says. He knew he had talent, but his goal was just to make it to the tour and be on the pitch with the stars.

A young Federer plays on clay courts in Basel, Switzerland, where he was born Federer Family Archives He celebrated his 18th birthday in 1999, a year after turning professional Federer Family Archives

His career started to take off when he was 15, winning his first international junior tournament in Lille in 1997. The next turning point was winning the prestigious Orange Bowl tournament in Florida in 1998 and ending the year as world number one in the juniors. I remember we were in this house on Key Biscayne and I was joking [about] as was written on the door, Here lives the number one in the world. I remember secretly hoping that maybe this could happen on the pro tour someday.

It did, but not right away. He had to wait until early 2001 to even win his first senior title. Maturing as a player, Federer muses, was all about shot selection. When you have too many options, it can be super confusing because you don’t know which shot to play. I think that’s why I had a tough start to my career. And because I’m an attacking player by nature, sometimes I’d go too big, too early, instead of waiting for that one shot, or using 90 percent power instead of 95.

He enjoys watching young players because they do crazy things and sometimes they get rewarded, sometimes they don't. As you get older you play the percentages more and you realise what works against which player on which surface. You can't explain it, it's just ingrained in you.

In 2005, he was 23 and world number one when Rafael Nadal, aged 19 years and two days, won the French Open. The Mallorcan is almost as ubiquitous in the history books as Federer's wife Mirka. More than any other opponent, he has forced Federer to become his best self.

Because of his unique style of play, the fact that he could play on the baseline, was so good on clay with the bad bounces, with a higher topspin than anyone I've ever played against. He gave me so much more trouble than other players could. He made me doubt myself, go back to the drawing board and come up with a new master plan and then not think about it too much. Sometimes it might have just been: work on your high backhand with the left-handed spin that no one else had like him. I just need to face that ball more often.

Federer prepares to play a backhand return at the 2015 Australian Open (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

And I like slicing. The slice against Rafa was not a great play because he ran around the slice so easily and found it with his forehand. So it was a wake-up call, but it was also the best challenge I've ever had. I'm happy with it, even though in the beginning I thought: I'd rather not go that way, I'd rather just keep playing my game.

The rivalry with Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic was something else. When you lose more than, say, 10 times to guys, it wakes you up. It has to. That’s what those three guys did. But Djokovic didn’t force Federer to reinvent himself. It was about me having to perform at my best to beat him. It was much simpler thinking. When he was at his absolute peak, he was really hard to play because he was everywhere, he was tall, he was long, he was fast, he had everything. So it was more of a mental challenge.

When did Federer reach his own peak? Probably in late 2007. I remember training in Dubai in December and I was hitting so well. I thought, oh my, it’s just flowing. In 2008 he had health problems. And the Australian Open final against Nadal in 2009 was probably the best match we ever played against each other.

After Federer lost that, he cried on the court. I just found out we were expecting twins, he explains. So maybe I was on an emotional nerve too, strong with Mirka.

What does he realize about himself now that he couldn't do when he was playing? I think you could always retire earlier. Because it almost doesn't matter if you win a few more titles or stay on tour a few more years. But at that moment you can't think like that. The most important thing is the next day, the next training, the next point, the next match, the next week. I really enjoyed it, I loved it, I still love it. But I don't have that inner fear, like I still want to be out there.

Still, he is happy to have finished his career, just like his fellow footballer Lionel Messi, who won the World Cup at the age of 35. Federer notes: He is probably so happy that he kept playing for Argentina and didn't retire. It's great to see how much he still enjoys the game.

With Rafa Nadal after their defeat in a doubles match in September 2022, Federer's last before retiring. Inset photos in this article appear in Assouline's new book, Federer Tom Jenkins

A famous image, which appears in the book, shows Federers finishing with Nadal after a final doubles match in London, the two holding hands, crying. It is one of the photos hanging on the steps of Federers' home. What does it mean to him? The match is over. For the first time, I feel like I'm sitting there, taking it all in.

He hasn’t fallen into a black hole since then, like some retired athletes. He looks ageless on Zoom. The step has been, as I expected, exciting and good. I’ve felt for a long time that when tennis stops, I have to be okay, because you never know if you get an injury and it’s over. Life can’t just be tennis. I think that’s one of my great strengths, to think about tennis when I have to, and then as soon as I leave the court, I’m somewhere else. I think that’s also kept my fire burning without getting sick and tired of just playing and thinking about tennis all the time.

I notice that he speaks like a man without regrets. He counters: I think everyone has regrets, and they should. Maybe I said the wrong thing, made the wrong decision, played the wrong tournament, made the wrong move, whatever. But living with that in the back of my mind, that's not my thing. I've always been able to move on very quickly, especially after a defeat.

He sounds like a mentally stable person. Thank you, he replies. At least I feel that way.

Federer, with lyrics by Doris Henkel, will be released by Assouline on September 4th in 100, 1,000 and 1,600 (the latter includes 200 signed limited edition copies). A portion of the proceeds will go to the Roger Federer Foundation

