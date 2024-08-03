Sports
Why is the Olympic hockey field so wet?
The slow-motion replays during Olympic hockey games give viewers new to the sport a good chance to notice something odd about the field: It's always soaking wet, even when the weather is better.
This is normal in high-level field hockey, and has been since the 70s. There are several reasons why watered grass is better than dry grass (which is often filled with sand). One is for safety: gliding over wet grass is smoother, and that lack of friction helps reduce grass burn. According to the grass manufacturer TigerTurfWatered turf also absorbs impact better, making it better for your body (especially if you fall).
The lack of friction is also good for the ball. As NBC Sports explainsIt makes for sharper passes and less awkward bounces of the ball. In other words, without having to fight the resistance between the ball and the grass or having your pass interrupted by the ball bouncing wildly off the court or way too high, the whole game becomes more fluid. The International Hockey Federation summarizes it similar: Irrigation creates a fast, predictable and consistent playing surface, allowing players to perform at their best.
But watered grass has a serious downside: it uses a ton of water. According to grass supplier Green fieldsTo irrigate a hockey field for one game, an average of 6,000 liters (about 1,585 gallons) of water is needed. This is enough drinking water for a household of 3 for 6.5 years.
The sport has shown a commitment to reducing water usage. In 2018, the International Hockey Federation launched a Dry Grass Initiative to encourage manufacturers to develop better dry grass that can replace wet grass. Organizations have also developed new types of wet grass that are made from more sustainable materials that require less water. For example, at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the Poligras hockey field consisting of 60 percent sugarcane and used 39 percent less water than its predecessor at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Poligras stepped up a gear for Paris 2024 with a carbon-neutral pitch made from 80 percent sugar cane. According to its websiteLight rain or dew on a cool night can sometimes be enough to transform the grass field to an Olympic level of performance. (But Olympic officials have done something manual watering in Paris.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mentalfloss.com/posts/why-olympic-field-hockey-pitch-is-wet
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why is the Olympic hockey field so wet?
- Elon Musk shares nostalgic photo of PM Modi with his kids, reiterates concerns over declining birth rate
- How Roger Federer rode tennis' beautiful wave for 24 years
- The government's performance in the areas of democracy, law and human rights is unsatisfactory
- The impact of the Bank of England rate cut on UK stocks
- Four Overreactions as Ole Miss Prepares for Football Season
- What's behind the viral looks of Olympic shooters?
- Food surplus in India: Solutions for food security, says PM | Agriculture
- How to Save Test Cricket | Letters
- Simone Biles reacts to ex-teammate's comments. #ReliableSauce #SimoneBiles #Paris2024 #BBCNews
- Lyme disease is becoming more common, but its symptoms aren't always easy to spot.
- VIDEO: Secret Service holds press conference on Trump assassination attempt