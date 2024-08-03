Sports
Football fans warned about Premier League ticket fraud
According to an estimate by Lloyds Bank, thousands of young people in the UK were scammed into paying money for non-existent Premier League football tickets last season.
According to the company, football ticket fraud against customers has increased by around a third compared to the previous season, and fans should be on their guard.
According to banking industry body UK Finance, tickets sell out quickly and criminals can take advantage of people looking for deals.
The committee urged social media companies to take more measures to prevent fraud and asked customers to be vigilant.
Lloyds Bank estimates that around 6,000 British football fans fell victim to fraud last season.
The company analysed its own fraud figures and estimated the fraud faced by customers of all banks based on Lloyd's market share. Lloyd's holds around a fifth of UK current accounts.
That means at least 1,200 Lloyd's customers were defrauded last season.
More than half of the people scammed were between 18 and 34 years old.
On average, a customer lost 177, but for some it was more than 1,000.
Criminals targeted fans of the biggest teams, with Arsenal and Liverpool supporters being the most common victims.
About 56% of the scams started on Facebook Marketplace and another 26% started on X (formerly Twitter).
Earlier this year, Lloyds Bank estimated that Taylor Swift fans lost more than $1 million to ticket scammers ahead of her UK tour.
How did the scam go?
Criminals post fake messages on social media or online marketplaces to promote tickets that don't exist, often adding photos of real tickets to convince the buyer that the tickets are authentic.
The victim is then tricked into making a payment, usually via bank transfer.
Once the money is transferred, the fraudster disappears and the victim gets nothing in return.
The problem with bank transfers is that they are not designed for online transactions, so it is harder to get your money back once you have transferred it.
Banks can refund victims, but transactions are not protected against, for example, purchases made with a bank card.
What can fans do?
Liz Ziegler, director of fraud prevention at Lloyds Bank, said: “It can be devastating if you miss an important match because you have been the victim of ticket fraud.”
She advised fans to only purchase tickets through official ticket channels and avoid offers that seem too good to be true.
UK Finance said fans should think before spending money.
It said it was fine to decline requests, and that scammers would likely try to rush or panic you into making a decision.
You get extra protection when you make a purchase with a credit card between 100,000 and 30,000.
The Premier League advises fans to buy directly from clubs or authorised ticketing partners.
A spokesman for the banking industry trade association said customers lost nearly $86 million last year to so-called “purchase fraud,” with nine out of 10 fraud cases starting online.
“Tech and social media companies must tackle crime that takes place on their platforms and contribute to the costs of compensating victims,” the spokesperson said.
Facebook owner Meta and X were approached for comment.

