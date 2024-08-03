Tennis Olympics: Siniakova, Machac win gold in mixed doubles





PARIS (AP) Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac hugged and kissed as they entered the 2024 Olympic Games The Czech Republic won the mixed doubles gold medal on Friday night and then laughed about keeping their relationship status a secret. Sinikova and Machac defeated Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 in a match tiebreaker in the final. Olympic doubles uses a first-to-10, win-by-two tiebreaker instead of a standard third set. Social media is abuzz with speculation about the romance between the new champions, who apparently used to be a couple but may not be anymore. Machac rolled his eyes when a reporter at the post-victory press conference broached the subject by asking: Are you still together? That's our private life, so you don't need to know, Siniakova said, laughing. We like it when you're confused. Machac added: This is top secret. Siniakova now holds the only two Summer Games tennis titles for her country, having teamed with Barbora Krejcikova to win the women's doubles gold at the Tokyo Games three years ago. Siniakova is a doubles specialist and has won a total of nine Grand Slam trophies. The first seven came next to Krejcikova. Since they stopped playing together, Siniakova teamed up with Coco Gauff to win the French Open title in June at Roland Garros, the same venue that will be used for tennis during these Olympic Games and with Taylor Townsend to win Wimbledon in July. I showed that I can play well with everyone, Siniakova said, and I can be a little proud of myself. The bronze in the mixed doubles went to Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada, who defeated Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands 6-3, 7-6 (2). Machac's two best results in men's doubles at Slam events this year came with Zhang as his partner. They are good friends and reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January and then the quarterfinals of the French Open. Friendships completely broken, Zhang joked. He ruined my Olympics. He and Wang leave Paris with a silver medal. Another player from China, Zheng Qinwen, will play in the women's singles gold medal match on Saturday against Donna Vekic from Croatia. According to Zhang, Chinese tennis is getting better and better. When asked what advice the more experienced and successful Siniakova gave Machac ahead of Friday's final, he jokingly replied: She had told him: Ace on the game and winner on the game. Siniakova made it clear that her vision is basically: in a team you are two, so it is very useful if you communicate with each other and help each other. Sounds like the perfect words of wisdom for a doubles game. Or a couple that is not on the field. ___ AP Olympic Games: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

