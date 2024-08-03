Women's Hockey Announces First-Ever Coaching Staff





KEENE, NH – Keene State College women's ice hockey head coach Rob Morgan has announced his coaching staff for the inaugural season, which begins November 1. Vinas appointed Hockey Operations Manager Cecilia “CJ” Vinas will be the Hockey Operations Manager for the team, which will be one of KSC’s newest teams, along with men’s ice hockey and eSports. CJ brings a decade of playing experience to the operational team in Keene, having honed her skills at Southern Connecticut Youth Hockey. She competed in the EJEPL during the 2019 season, winning the Tier II States title that same year. Morgan was excited about CJ joining the team, highlighting her exceptional skills in managing day-to-day operations such as equipment, team travel and competition logistics. “I am excited to be a part of the KSC women’s ice hockey team,” said CJ. “I am excited to contribute to the advancement of women’s ice hockey here at KSC and within our local girls hockey community!” In her role as Hockey Operations Manager, CJ will play a critical role in supporting the team's logistical and administrative needs, ensuring everything runs smoothly both on and off the ice. Petitto appointed assistant coach The KSC women's ice hockey program is also proud to announce Jared Petitto as their new assistant coach. Jared brings a wealth of coaching experience from Virginia, Maine, Massachusetts and Utah. Morgan expressed his excitement for Jared joining the coaching staff, highlighting his passion for coaching and strong communication skills, particularly in goalie development. Jared pursued his passion for hockey at Slippery Rock University (ACHA Division 1), where he earned a bachelor's degree in sport management with a minor in business marketing, and continued his education with a master's degree from Cleveland State University (ACHA Division II), specializing in sport management. Jared began his coaching journey teaching learn-to-play and learn-to-skate programs in Virginia. He achieved notable success at Bridgton Academy during the 2021-2022 season, leading his team to the United Tier 1 Hockey playoffs. He then coached in Boston during the 2022-2023 season and spent the 2023-2024 season coaching junior teams in Utah. Jared has coached both male and female players from Bantam through junior level and holds USA Hockey (Level 4) certifications, Bronze Goaltending Certification, and a Canadian Coaching Certification. “I am extremely proud and honored to join the Keene State College women's ice hockey team,” said Petitto. “I look forward to fostering a culture of athletic and academic success both on and off the ice.” King appointed assistant coach Keene State Women's Ice Hockey is also pleased to announce the addition of Ainsley King to its coaching staff. King comes to KSC from Stevenson University, where she made a significant impact as a standout goalie and has since gained valuable coaching experience. During her four-year career at Stevenson, King played in 30 games and collected 599 saves. Her solid performance and dedication were recognized three times with MAC Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors. King was also noted for her academic and leadership achievements, being named to the UCHC All-Academic Team, the MAC Academic Honor Roll and honored with membership in the National Society for Leadership and Success, the National Honor Society for Student Athletes and Psi Chi. King earned a BS in psychology from Stevenson, based in Owings Mills, Md., along with dual minors in counseling and human services, and criminal justice. Her impressive academic and athletic accomplishments reflect a dedication to excellence both on and off the ice. In her new role, King will bring her coaching experience to the team, having worked closely with the Keene Youth Hockey Association and participated in the USA Hockey 16/17 National Development Camp. She played a critical role in the planning and execution of preseason and postseason captains trainings at the collegiate level at Stevenson. “We are excited to welcome Ainsley King as an assistant coach,” Morgan said. “Her strong background as a player, combined with her coaching experience and academic achievements, will be a tremendous asset to our young program. We look forward to the fresh perspective and energy she will bring to our team.” The women's ice hockey program opens its inaugural season on November 1 against in-state rival Plymouth State University in Keene ICE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://keeneowls.com/news/2024/8/2/womens-ice-hockey-womens-hockey-announces-first-ever-coaching-staff.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos