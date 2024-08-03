Frontend Challenge: Cricket League Landing Page

This is an entry for Frontend Challenge v24.07.24, Glam Up My Markup: Recreation
What I have built
I created a visually appealing and interactive webpage for the New York Recreational Cricket League. This page is designed to provide information about the league, including how to join, league fees, game locations and season schedules, while engaging users with a modern and dynamic design.
Objectives and achievements
-
Enhanced visual appeal:
- I added a background image to improve the overall appearance.
- Cricket related animations such as a bouncing cricket ball have been added to make the page more attractive.
-
Interactive elements:
- Hover effects have been implemented on sections for a more interactive experience.
- A cricket icon has been added next to each section title to visually tie in with the theme.
-
Responsive design:
- Ensured the design was responsive, adapting the navigation and layout to different screen sizes.
demonstration
trip
-
Design integration:
- CSS Style: I used CSS for the background, hover effects and animations, which improved the visual appeal of the page.
- HTML structuring: Structured HTML with sections, titles and icons added to clearly present competition information.
-
Interactivity and animation:
- Javascript: Added basic JavaScript to handle interactions (e.g. click events on scheduled items) and made the web page dynamic and user-friendly.
- CSS animations: Animations implemented to grab attention and provide a more engaging user experience.
-
Testing and Troubleshooting:
- CSS Debugging: Fixed issues with backgrounds and made sure all styles were applied correctly.
- Responsive design: Tested and adjusted styles for different screen sizes to ensure a consistent experience across all devices.
What I'm proud of
- The interactive design: By using animations and hover effects, an extra layer of interaction is added, making the site more attractive.
- Visual coherence: The integration of cricket-related graphics and styling creates a cohesive and thematic design that matches the purpose of the web page.
- Admissibility: Made sure the web page adapts well to different screen sizes, making it accessible on mobile devices and desktops.
Next steps
-
Further improvements:
- Add more interactivity: Consider integrating more advanced JavaScript features
- Improve accessibility: Ensure the website is fully accessible by adding ARIA roles and keyboard navigation support, and testing with screen readers.
-
Content updates:
- Enhance visual effects: Explore additional graphic elements, such as custom icons or illustrations, to further enhance the design.
- Optimize performance: Optimize the page for faster load times and better performance, especially for users with slow internet connections.
By reflecting on the process and performance, I can continuously improve and adjust the effectiveness of the web page.