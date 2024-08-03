Sports
Olympic Tennis: Zheng Qinwen to play Donna Vekic for women's gold
PARIS (AP) Either China or Croatia will win its first Olympic tennis singles gold medal if Zheng Qinwen faces Donna Vekic in the Paris Games women's final on Saturday.
For both players, this would be the biggest title: neither Zheng nor Vekic has ever won a Grand Slam trophy.
I always wanted to be one of the athletes who can win a medal for China, for our country, and now I am one of them, Zheng said after knocking out Polish No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals on Thursday. But I know the fight is not over; it is not the end.
This ended Swiatek's 25-match winning streak at Roland Garros, where the French Open is held annually and where the gravel courts which will be used for tennis during these Summer Games. Four of Swiatek's five major championships arrived at Roland Garros.
Vekic has also overcome previous major title winners to secure a medal, defeating 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the second round and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff of the United States in the third round.
It's my goal since I started playing tennis. It's my biggest goal for this year, Vekic said of Olympic success after her semifinal win over Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. And to have a medal, I really have no words for that.
Here's what else you need to know about Zheng vs. Vekic:
Is Zheng Qinwen or Donna Vekic the favorite for the tennis title?
According to Zheng, she is the favorite to win the women's singles final. BetMGM Sports Bettingwhich puts her on a -250 money line. Vekic is at +200. If Vekic not only pulls off the upset, but does so in straight sets, that would be +375.
How to watch Zheng Qinwen vs. Donna Vekic for the women's tennis gold
The women's final is scheduled as match three on Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday and will begin no earlier than 3:30 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. EDT). It will be broadcast on USA Network and streamed on Peacock.
What You Need to Know About Zheng Qinwen
Zheng is a 21-year-old from China who is ranked number 7 and second place behind Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open hardcourt in January. She plays an aggressive tennis style that sometimes results in too many mistakes, but she was more patient when she defeated Swiatek.
Her path to the final also included victories over three-time major champion and former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber and American Emma Navarro, both in three sets after losing the first set in a tiebreak.
I think if you ask me now to fight for my country for three more hours, I could do it, Zheng said. So I know I'm going to give everything I've got in this final.
She is 29-12 this season with one title, which came last month on clay in Italy. She has three career singles titles, a career-best ranking of No. 6 and more than $4.5 million in prize money.
What you need to know about Donna Vekic
Vekic is a 28-year-old Croatian who is ranked 21. Her best Grand Slam performance was a run to the last four on the grass courts of Wimbledon last month, before losing to eventual runner-up Jasmine Paolini in the longest women's semi-final ever.
Vekic almost quit tennis in 2021 after knee surgery, but I kept it going.
Her game is based on a big serve and a powerful forehand, qualities that are best used on faster surfaces such as hard or grass courts. She was magnificent against Gauff, narrowly beating Marta Kostyuk in a third-set tiebreak in the quarterfinals, and then dominated in a 6-4, 6-0 win over Schmiedlova on Thursday.
I was so nervous. Sometimes I just wanted to leave the court. I didn't want to be there, Vekic said of her semifinal. When you're playing for a medal, it's different than other (events). I was even more nervous than the Wimbledon semifinals. I'm so relieved to have won.
She is 27-15 without a singles title in 2024. In her career, she has won four trophies, finished 19th and has earned more than $8 million in prize money.
Have Zheng Qinwen and Donna Vekic played against each other before?
They have met twice before, winning once each. Vekic won in straight sets at a lower-level event on an indoor court in Italy in 2021; Zheng needed three sets to win at a tournament in China in 2023.
When I saw Iga lose (Thursday), I thought: Oh, I have to win my match, because tomorrow would have been tough. But Qinwen is playing great tennis, Vekic said. It's going to be a tough match.
